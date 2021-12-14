But senators need all 50 Democrats onboard for this, and Manchin may not be one of them. He’s said earlier this year that he “can’t imagine” changes like this to the filibuster out of concern — an accurate one, some parliamentary experts say — that it’s a slippery slope to ending the filibuster entirely. What’s to say that Republicans, when they get in power, won’t make carve outs for legislation whenever they please? (Manchin did support a carve out for filibustering the debt ceiling last week, but that was an elaborate and one-time compromise between Senate Democratic and Republican leaders to avoid a default that he had little to do with.)