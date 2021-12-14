The result is the emergence of a specifically identifiable subset of the American electorate: the Fox News Republican. Polling has repeatedly shown that Republicans who watch or trust Fox News have more conservative positions on issues than do Republicans overall. PRRI polling conducted last year, for example, found that Fox News Republicans were significantly more likely to approve of Trump’s performance as president. Within that group, nearly 6 in 10 said not only that they approved of him, but that there was almost nothing he could do to lose that support.