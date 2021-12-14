As significant as that resignation was, the news for the network soon got worse. During a hearing on Monday evening held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed text messages that the committee had received from Mark Meadows, who at the time of the riot was President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. The messages included appeals from several Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade, the latter of whom warned Meadows that the rioters were “destroying everything you have accomplished.”
The most telling message, though, came from Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
“The president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” she wrote. “This is hurting all of us.”
That’s a strange formulation, coming from an ostensible member of the media. Hannity had long been explicit in his support for Trump. But, with that message, Ingraham was equating the damage being done to Trump by the violence of his supporters with damage being done to a broader group of Trump allies, herself included. Her concern was not what was being done to America but to them, the Trumpists of which she was a part.
As if intentionally reinforcing that point, Ingraham’s program on the evening of Jan. 6 worked to downplay the blame that might be attributed to Trump. She claimed that the rioters were “not all Trump supporters” and elevated a quickly debunked claim about the presence of antifa. She claimed that the rioters amounted to about “three dozen people,” a figure that, as of writing, constitutes less than 5 percent of the number of people who have so far been arrested for their roles in the violence.
Again, no one should be under any illusion that Fox News is a middle-of-the-road news organization. Its prime-time lineup — Tucker Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham — consists of explicitly hard-right commentators, with, for example, Carlson’s revisionary history of the Jan. 6 riot spurring resignations from the network. But its other programming is often little different. The morning show “Fox & Friends” — the one that Kilmeade co-hosts — regularly amplifies segments from the prime-time programming. Its daytime news shows often pick up narratives that originate in the prime-time hours.
Often, Fox News’s ratings dominance is hailed as proof that it’s doing its job better than its competitors. Trump and others have pointed to Fox News’s viewership as a validation of its journalistic approach. The reality is simpler. Fox News benefits from overlapping demographic trends.
The first is that cable news is a product consumed more heavily by older Americans. Pew Research Center’s analysis finds that more than half of Americans over the age of 50 prefer television as a source for news over other media formats. More than three-quarters say that they at least sometimes watch television news, compared with less than half of those under 30.
Americans over 50 are also more likely to lean to the political right. In 2020, Pew estimates that voters over the age of 50 backed Trump by about five points. Voters under that age preferred Biden. So Fox News, with its pronounced and unabashed partisan lean, has an advantage.
That’s compounded by the fact that it has a near-monopoly in that space. Yes, there are upstarts in Newsmax and One America News that briefly spurred a seeming scramble from Fox after the 2020 election. But among the three largest and most widely available networks, Fox News has nearly entirely consolidated viewership. In other words, Democrats tune in to both CNN and (to a lesser extent) MSNBC. Republicans almost exclusively tune in to Fox News — helping to power its ratings.
The result is the emergence of a specifically identifiable subset of the American electorate: the Fox News Republican. Polling has repeatedly shown that Republicans who watch or trust Fox News have more conservative positions on issues than do Republicans overall. PRRI polling conducted last year, for example, found that Fox News Republicans were significantly more likely to approve of Trump’s performance as president. Within that group, nearly 6 in 10 said not only that they approved of him, but that there was almost nothing he could do to lose that support.
Other polling finds similar effects on issues like the coronavirus pandemic.
What isn’t clear, as I’ve written before, is the direction in which the arrow points. Are conservative Republicans tuning in to Fox News because it reflects their viewpoints? Or are their viewpoints shaped by the coverage they see? It seems obvious that Fox News engaged in a course correction in the wake of the 2020 election that shifted the network to the right. Tucker Carlson’s less-Trumpian-but-further-right politics have become more prominent in the network’s coverage. Whichever direction the arrow points, the network and its viewers are nonetheless aligned.
The past 48 hours have made that abundantly clear.