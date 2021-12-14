Even if every one of those 473 cases was an actual example of fraud, it’s out of a total of 25.6 million cast ballots. In other words, if you began counting votes a minute after midnight on New Year’s Day, you wouldn’t encounter a fraudulent vote on average until a bit before 2 p.m. on Feb. 7. In Michigan, it would take until the evening of March 10. If you picked a ballot at random out of all of those cast, you’d have a 1 in 54,000 chance of picking one of the disputed ones. Should that happen, be careful walking home: The odds of being run over by a car are better than that.