NOAA is up front about this shift, offering some words of caution in comparing the maps directly. For example, it notes that the only difference between the two periods is that the 1980s were swapped for the 2010s, meaning that two-thirds of the data used for the analysis remained the same. In other words, one would expect to see only modest shifts. It also notes that the map doesn’t capture climate change given that the maps don’t show warming in places where there was no snow in the first place.