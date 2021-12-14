Applicants typically get two chances as they seek to “upgrade” their state credential, Bren explained. First they submit appraisals for review and take a national exam. If the appraisals are not up to standards, the candidate can correct them and resubmit, and can also get help from a reviewer. But if those revised appraisals are still not acceptable, she said, then the applicant is denied — though they may elect to take their case further by requesting a hearing.