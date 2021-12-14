The messages reinforced, as Philip Bump noted, that allies understood Trump to be the catalyst for the riot. It also showed they understood that his response was both bad overall and, importantly to them, bad for their political side. One of the texts pushing for action was from Fox News host Sean Hannity.
A little more than an hour and a half later after Cheney’s disclosure, Hannity would seem to have head a golden opportunity to address the elephant in the room: an interview with Meadows himself. But the issue didn’t come up. He instead gave Meadows a free platform to offer a rather novel and particularly ridiculous claim that Hannity himself seemed to disagree with 11 months prior: that Trump had “acted quickly” on Jan. 6.
“I think at the end of the day, they’re going to find that not only did the president act, but he acted quickly,” Meadows said.
That this particular claim — aired on this night of all nights, when Hannity himself was revealed to have been concerned about Trump’s delayed response, and with no pushback from Hannity — gives away virtually the entirety of the game.
The point, as reinforced in fellow Fox host Laura Ingraham’s own texts to Meadows, has long been in doing what’s best for the team. And as we get further and further from Jan. 6, what’s best for the team is apparently shrugging off Jan. 6 in increasingly brazen ways.
What’s notable about Meadows’s “acted quickly” comment is that it’s not really a defense of Trump that many have ventured to this point. Yes, Trump’s impeachment lawyers found themselves making that most implausible of cases because they had to address the charge, but Trump allies generally ignored the unseemly timeline, instead focusing on other arguments against the president that were more fruitful to rebut. Those who did weigh in on the issue often faulted Trump’s tardy response while saying it wasn’t impeachable.
“I wish the president had spoken with the people earlier to get them … out of there,” Kellyanne Conway said 10 days after the riot.
“It took him awhile to appreciate the gravity of the situation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said two days afterward, charitably.
This included the top Republicans in both chambers of Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Trump had “watched television happily as the chaos unfolded.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) went so far as to suggest Trump could be censured — which would have been unprecedented for an American president — for his slow response.
A little more than three months later, though, McCarthy delivered a very different verdict on Trump’s response. Pressed on a reported Jan. 6 conversation in which Trump suggestively told McCarthy that the rioters were “more upset about the election than you are,” McCarthy (who has designs on becoming speaker in Trump’s GOP) suddenly credited Trump’s response.
“[How] he ended the call was saying — telling me he’ll put something out to make sure to stop this,” McCarthy said. “And that’s what he did, he put a video out later.”
It’s quite likely this was technically true, but its thrust was almost entirely different from what McCarthy said when he was pushing censure as an alternative to impeachment. Suddenly, the emphasis was no longer on Trump’s delayed response, but that he did something to quell the violence “later.” (Even that later video message from Trump, it bears noting, was dripping with sympathy and affection for the rioters. It also suggested, as many other pieces of evidence have, that Trump liked what he had seen that day.)
At least in McCarthy’s case, he was merely trying to dress up Trump’s response; Meadows is trying to pretend it’s something far different from what virtually all of the evidence has shown. And that it came even after so few Republicans and Trump allies have sought to make such a case — and in this context — shows we’re not about to see the rewriting of Jan. 6 history end any time soon.
Including with assists from those who saw Trump’s delayed response for what it was, and said so in real time (at least privately).