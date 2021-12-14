It’s still early in the process; parties will nominate their candidates next year in individual primaries. But one early trend that’s ominous for Democrats is that a number of House Democrats are leaving their jobs rather than run tough reelection races. Almost two dozen Democrats have retired or decided to run for higher office so far, compared with a dozen Republicans. Republicans are putting a big effort into recruiting more women and minority candidates up and down the ballot to compete with Democrats, who generally have a bigger slate of minority candidates. The battle for the House will be won and lost in suburban and exurban districts such as the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas or the greater Cleveland area in Ohio.