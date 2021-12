Pegasus is a moneymaker for NSO, bringing in around half of its revenue. But it’s also highly controversial. It has been used to target journalists, human rights activists and business executives, an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners found. The U.S. government blacklisted the firm last month, blocking it from receiving U.S. technology, after the Biden administration found that it was used to “maliciously target” academics, activists, government officials and journalists.