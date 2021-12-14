How do you quantify voters' dread about supply chain shortages, and how much of it links back to partisanship? Monmouth tried with these questions, finding that between a third of adults and nearly half had encountered some shortage or problem that wasn't there before the pandemic. There's a modest but notable partisan gap in responses. By 16 points, Republicans are more than Democrats to say that mail-order gifts didn't arrive on time, or at all; by 15 points, Republicans claim to have more problems with getting products online; by 17 points, they're more likely to say they've been unable to buy what they wanted in stores. But in each case, the number of independents reporting problems is closer to the Republican result than the Democratic result. Pro-Biden Democrats, who live in more urbanized areas, are the least likely to report (or notice) supply chain issues around Christmas shopping.