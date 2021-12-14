Twenty months after the first covid-19 cases in their states, Democratic governors met here to strategize for 2022 with the pandemic still shaping their agendas — and creating more frequent clashes with Republicans. They'd watched their own approval ratings surge last year, then tick down, as voters grew more fatigued with the virus and its economic impact.
And they'd seen Republican governors proudly lift the types of restrictions, from school mask mandates to indoor crowd sizes, that they'd kept in place, often followed by a rise in coronavirus cases but not by political fallout, as they urged residents of blue states to seek “freedom” in the red ones.
“It's just really tough being a governor of any state during a pandemic,” Mills said in an interview at the Democratic Governors Association's Winter Meeting. “I can't imagine any governor having relished this position, in this time, anywhere in the country. When you run for governor, you don't say to yourself: Okay, one day I'm going to be the person who declared a state of emergency.”
In conversations around the conference, Democratic governors acknowledged a growing resistance to pandemic rules — not a silent majority, but a very loud minority that knew how to find the ballot box. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who took over the DGA's chairmanship Saturday, told reporters that governors needed to be nimble, assuring voters that “we know what to do now” to combat a pandemic, and delivering economic relief, like rebates or grocery tax cuts, wherever they could.
“I think we have to recognize and acknowledge that families have had a tough time over the last two years, both health-wise — whether it's covid or whether it's mental health — and economically,” Cooper said. “One thing I continue to talk about is that the more people we get vaccinated, the better our economy will be.”
The governors also described a political situation that had deteriorated for two reasons. One was the spread of the delta variant, in which the drama that played out nationally — a relieved White House declaring victory over the pandemic, before reinstating masking requirements — repeated itself in their states. The other was the politicization of coronavirus vaccines, which Democrats tended to blame on conservative media and Donald Trump.
“[Trump] convinced some people to see this through the lens of political identity rather than science,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who won a third term last year over a Republican who claimed that mask requirements violated the state constitution. “That has caused a lot of fatalities, unnecessarily.”
No governor who talked to The Trailer expected an end to vaccine resistance. Several were concerned about the Biden administration's various mandates for employers to require vaccination or coronavirus tests from employees — not about the policy itself, but about the resistance and the ways it was playing out in campaigns and in courts.
“The emergency is over,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) told Colorado Public Radio in an interview that ran just as his colleagues were arriving at the New Orleans Ritz-Carlton for meetings and boxed lunches. (He did not attend the conference.) “You don't tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it]. If they get frostbite, it's their own darn fault. If you haven't been vaccinated, that's your choice. I respect that. But it's your fault when you're in the hospital with covid.”
Polis, who's running again in 2022, is an outlier among Democratic governors. But every Democrat was girding for Republican campaigns that would go after their decisions in 2020 and ask why, if states like Florida could quickly reopen schools, blue state governors couldn't have done the same.
“There's a lot of hurt out there,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who won a closer-than-expected reelection last month against a Republican who went after his management of the pandemic. “We have to walk in people’s shoes and understand people's frustration and pain, whether it’s a lost job, a lost business, I’m sick of wearing a mask — whatever it might be.”
In Maine, the just-move-on message was coming from former governor Paul LePage (R), who had moved back to the state after some time in Florida and attacked nearly every Mills decision as “politically motivated” and anti-freedom. In Michigan, a version of it was coming from former Detroit police chief James Craig, who'd once chastised reporters for showing up without masks, before telling a news station that he had “evolved” in his thinking.
“I strongly support being vaccinated,” Craig told Detroit's WXYZ. “I am about freedom and I do believe strongly that we shouldn’t force people to wear masks, and we shouldn’t force people to get vaccinated.”
That position doesn't poll as well as its popularity with Republican candidates might suggest; most voters in New Jersey, according to data there, believed Murphy was handling the pandemic better than the Republicans would. But Murphy said he might not have won had he not had four years of tangible accomplishments to run on, and other governors said incumbents needed to explain their strategies constantly, even if some voters tuned it out.
“They're really fatigued — pretty much everyone,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney, who won a second and final term last year. “I don’t want to overextend our experience in Delaware. We're a different kind of state. We’re small. People knew who I was. It boiled down to trust: Do we trust this guy versus his opponent? It'll be interesting to see how that cuts when people are tired of what we need to do to keep the numbers down.”
Mills, one of 14 Democratic governors on the ballot next year, said “people are going to get their hackles up” at any talk of mandates, especially in more rural and conservative areas where the vaccination rate was lagging behind more liberal suburbs and cities.
“That allows them to lose sight of the bigger problem,” Mills said of the skeptics. “Thousands of people are crowding the hallways of almost every hospital in the United States right now, lying in hallways, in emergency rooms and suffering. Some of them are lying next to dead people and not able to get the surgery that might save their lives. To suggest, as a few do, 'Well, that's just government propaganda?' Holy cow. Go on, go to those hospitals, talk to the nurses and doctors in the nursing homes. We called out the National Guard the other day. It was not a fun thing to do.”
Ad watch
Durant for Senate, “Mandates.” Mike Durant, a decorated veteran and president of an engineering services company, has gotten less attention than other Republican candidates running to replace the retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R). In this spot, Durant says he's astounded by the “stupidity” of “career politicians in Washington,” especially the White House's vaccination or testing requirement for employees of large companies. “Vaccine mandates cost me engineers and people with top security clearances,” Durant says. “No more mandates. No more scare tactics on the China virus.”
Alabama Patriots PAC, “New Mission.” This ad from a pro-Durant PAC that went on the air shortly after he joined the race focuses on Durant's military biography: He was the pilot of the Super Six Four helicopter, shot down in Somalia in an attack made famous by the book and film “Black Hawk Down.” File footage of Durant in a helicopter accompanies a promise that he'll be “targeting the corrupt establishment” and “taking on the woke mob” as an “American hero for Senate.”
SAM Action, “Big Marijuana.” Founded eight years ago by former congressman Patrick Kennedy — a Democrat, like the rest of his political family — Smart Approaches to Marijuana has worked to stop the momentum for marijuana legalization. In 2020, lawsuits kept a medical marijuana measure off the ballot in Nebraska, but advocates are working toward a 2022 ballot measure, and SAM's electoral arm is working with Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) to beat it. Ricketts has said the drug is too dangerous to children to be legalized, but here, he makes an argument that could just as easily refer to the government responses to the pandemic that have been unpopular in Nebraska. “We've seen what happens when progressive politics trumps science and common sense,” Ricketts says. “That can't happen here.”
Poll watch
While shopping for gifts this year versus holiday seasons before the pandemic, how often have you experienced the following … (Monmouth, 808 adults)
Shipping delays or packages that have gone missing
More often: 34%
Less often: 8%
About the same: 39%
Items you want have been out of stock online
More often: 41%
Less often: 7%
About the same: 32%
Items you want have been out of stock in stores
More often: 46%
Less often 7%
About the same 31%
How do you quantify voters' dread about supply chain shortages, and how much of it links back to partisanship? Monmouth tried with these questions, finding that between a third of adults and nearly half had encountered some shortage or problem that wasn't there before the pandemic. There's a modest but notable partisan gap in responses. By 16 points, Republicans are more than Democrats to say that mail-order gifts didn't arrive on time, or at all; by 15 points, Republicans claim to have more problems with getting products online; by 17 points, they're more likely to say they've been unable to buy what they wanted in stores. But in each case, the number of independents reporting problems is closer to the Republican result than the Democratic result. Pro-Biden Democrats, who live in more urbanized areas, are the least likely to report (or notice) supply chain issues around Christmas shopping.
Dems in disarray
The 2020 Democratic presidential primary was still taking shape on Jan. 29, 2019. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) had been running for weeks, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) had gotten in days later and former vice president Joe Biden was months away from an official campaign launch.
Each of those Democrats had something to say about Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who had just claimed to have been the victim of a gruesome hate crime.
“What happened today to Jussie Smollett must never be tolerated in this country,” read a tweet from Biden’s account.
“This was an attempted modern day lynching,” tweeted Harris.
“No one should have to live in fear of being beaten on the street because of who they are,” tweeted Warren.
Those tweets, never deleted, have lived on in infamy. Smollett was convicted Thursday of faking the “hate crime,” after two men testified that he'd put them up to it. Biden and the other Democrats who had weighed in ignored the trial, despite prodding from conservative media, including some Fox News segments highlighting the 2019 tweets.
Why did the candidates comment in the first place? They weren't alone; even Donald Trump initially called the attack “horrible” when asked about it. (Trump began mocking Smollett after his allegation fell apart.)
Still, veterans of some 2020 presidential campaigns, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so they could comment freely, said the Smollett tweets represented something that Democrats have worried about, out loud, all year. Younger campaign staffers, who tended to be more liberal and more fixated on social media than higher-ups, could get the candidates to weigh in on hot topics that might not be front-of-mind for Democratic voters.
In multiple campaigns, the same story played out repeatedly, the Smollett hoax being a dramatic early example. There was easy communication, especially in the days before pandemic restrictions, between junior staff and the senior staff — Listservs and Slack groups, where people working for the campaign could flag topics that they believed the candidate should weigh in on. When one candidate weighed in, the pressure increased for each campaign to do so as well. And on Jan. 29, 2019, Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) beat the field with a reaction to Smollett's claim — an “attempted modern-day lynching,” which he linked to his own anti-lynching legislation. That was part of the conversation as other campaigns put together statements.
Campaign staffers described a fairly regular tension between junior and senior staff on social issues, and language, and an occasional race to be the first candidate to take a clear position on a big story. Several described a debate over whether to remove gendered language from campaign statements about abortion; others remembered a scramble over endorsing the first impeachment of Donald Trump, over the details of how his administration pressured officials in Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden. In some cases, candidates never approved the tweets published under their names, because the campaign was structured that way, allowing staff to be nimble when the principals were tied up.
Nothing produced as much angst as the Smollett debacle. Harris, who was running in part on her experience as a prosecutor, got questions throughout the campaign about why she'd believed the actor, and usually blew them off. Biden, who got fewer questions about it, never lived it down — after the verdict, asked if the president regretted a “rush to judgment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there'd been “lessons learned perhaps for everybody who commented at the time, including former president Trump.”
Redistricting
Democrats in New Mexico advanced a new congressional map, designed to create three districts the party should be able to win, up from the current two.
In 2011, when a Republican governor had a veto over new maps, legislators drew an Albuquerque-centered 1st Congressional District that was destined to move left, a southern 2nd Congressional District that covered most of the state and a northern 3rd Congressional District combining reliably liberal towns such as Santa Fe and Democratic-voting Native American reservations. From 2012 to 2020, the 1st District shifted toward Democrats by eight points, and the 2nd District shifted toward Republicans by five points. That was enough to help Rep. Yvette Herrell (R) flip the 2nd District last year, and more than enough to keep the 1st District safely blue in this summer's special election.
The new map, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is expected to approve, creates three Democratic-leaning districts by making the 1st and 3rd Districts redder. It does so by giving parts of Albuquerque to the 2nd District, while slicing up the rural, energy-producing parts of the state — the southern counties that swung right after 2011 — so that each district gets a piece. The new 1st District backed Biden last year by 14 points, down from his 23-point margin in the current seat, and the new 3rd District went for Biden by 10 points, down from 18. That transforms the 2nd District into a seat Biden carried by seat points, making Herrell one of the handful of Republicans seeking reelection in, on paper, a blue district.
In the states
Louisiana. Criminal justice reformers scored a surprise win in New Orleans on Saturday, when longtime police watchdog Susan Hutson ousted longtime Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman. It was the second win in as many years for reformers — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams captured that office in another upset. He'd endorsed Hutson over an incumbent who'd won four terms despite scandal and a pattern of inmate deaths at the parish's Justice Center.
The race was close, with Hutson winning by a bit more than 4,000 votes out of nearly 60,000 cast. Gusman nearly won the first round of the election outright, running just a few thousand votes short of a majority that would have prevented a runoff. But Hutson was the first credible opponent he'd faced in years, a fact he tried to turn against her by portraying her as the tool of outsiders who wanted to use the city for an experiment.
“It puts us all at risk,” Gusman said in a statement after the runoff was confirmed. “I ran against a network of radical extremists who have invaded our city.”
The attack didn't work. Hutson called for more police patrols in parts of the parish where crime was spiking, neutering a Gusman claim that she'd want to “defund” the police, and backed a series of reforms at the Orleans Justice Center — including nixing the contract with the jail's health-care provider and giving free phone calls to inmates — aimed at preventing deaths and reducing recidivism. She got a low six-figure boost from the PAC for Justice, which took out-of-state money, including $200,000 from the Mark Zuckerberg-founded FWD.us. That gave Gusman a target, but he lost momentum after the November election and couldn't put back together his mostly-Black coalition for the Saturday runoff.
In November, 75,241 voters showed up, most of them voting for Hutson or Gusman. On Saturday, just 58,132 votes were cast in the runoff. Hutson added more than 4,500 votes to her total from the first round; Gusman got nearly 9,000 fewer votes, clearing the path for Hutson, who ran strongest in White liberal precincts in November but expanded her appeal in the runoff.
Pennsylvania. Dr. Mehmet Oz has carried his 18-year-old “Dr. Oz” brand from his syndicated TV show to his campaign to replace Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R). The Philadelphia Inquirer, which referred to “Dr. Oz” in its initial, front page story on his run, explained to readers last week that it had violated its own standard of not using degreed titles when referring to candidates and wouldn't do it again.
Since Dec. 8, Oz has accused the newspaper of a campaign to “cancel” him. That started with a video posted on Twitter — “I won't be canceled,” Oz promised — and continued with interviews in which hosts have asked if the newspaper is out to get him.
“It doesn't sound like they're trying to help you,” Fox News host Steve Doocy told Oz on Monday.
“No, they're not,” Oz said. “They're putting the thumb on the scale.” While Doocy had quoted the Inquirer's explanation for the change, Oz said the newspaper “hates that I'm empowering you” and wants to “silence me.”
The Inquirer's standard has ignored party labels, though, and Oz is one of two medical doctors running who's no longer being referred to with “MD” after his name. Democratic Montgomery County Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh, who like Oz is licensed to practice medicine, refers to herself in campaign literature as “Dr. Arkoosh.” In the Inquirer's coverage, the title's been missing, on purpose. (The Washington Post has similar style guidance as the Inquirer and does not use doctor or Dr. in most cases, as you can see in this item and our story about Oz's launch.)
“The fact that he is talking about it and whining about it gives us a pretty good indication that he’d be a lousy senator,” Arkoosh said in a phone call. “While he was talking about this, I was talking to workers and hearing concern about this pandemic. Folks want the pandemic to be over, and they want to be as safe as possible as they get to the other side of it.”
New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James ended her campaign for governor on Dec. 9, and immediately began running for a second term in her current job. Within 96 hours, every Democrat who'd filed to replace her had dropped out of the race. That included Dan Goldman, a prosecutor in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, and Zephyr Teachout, a law professor and anti-corruption campaigner who lost to James in the 2018 primary. Both she and Goldman immediately endorsed James for reelection.
Washington. Counting continued in Seattle's recall election over the weekend, with just a few hundred ballots added to the total, expanding council member Kshama Sawant's lead. As of Monday night, the “no” vote on the recall held a 309-vote edge out of 40,902 ballots counted, and in a statement, the leader of the recall effort began spinning a potential defeat as a moral victory.
“By collecting thousands of petitions to qualify for the ballot, logging endless volunteer hours, and prioritizing fundraising from District 3 residents, our grassroots effort just delivered the closest margin Sawant has ever seen,” said recall manager and chairman Henry Bridger II, arguing that the same result “citywide” would have meant a 17-point loss for the socialist city council member. (If you're confused: Sawant represents a district that is more left-leaning than the city at large.)
Special elections
Nope, we're not done with elections in 2021. Voters in two state legislative districts that are never competitive in general elections will fill vacancies today — one where Republicans are expected to cruise, and one where a Democratic split could give the GOP an opening.
In western Iowa, Republicans picked insurance agent Dave Rowley to complete the final months of outgoing state Sen. Zach Whiting's term in the 1st Senate District, covering small towns like Spirit Lake. Democrats nominated retired businessman Mark Lemke, not to be confused with the former player for the Atlanta Braves. Donald Trump carried the district twice, by 46 points in 2016 and 45 points in 2020, and the race hasn't attracted the spending or surrogate campaign stops that elections in more competitive Iowa districts did this year.
In Connecticut's deep-blue West Haven, the Democratic nominee for the 116th State House District is city council member Treneé McGee, who at 27 would be one of the youngest Black state legislators in New England. McGee, the daughter of two pastors, is opposed to abortion rights, calling herself a “ProLife, WholeLife” advocate, and out of step with the Democrats' nearly 2-1 majority in Hartford.
“I knew that I would be kind of like a unicorn, and knew that I would be different, that my perspectives would be different, that I would oftentimes challenge my own party,” McGee told the Connecticut Mirror after being selected by her party to run. “I would rather walk away from something having been honest, and maybe disliked, than to have been liked by everyone and dishonest.”
McGee is still heavily favored over Republican nominee Richard DePalma, who ran for the seat three years ago and lost by 48 points — the usual margin in the safely Democratic seat. But for the second time this year — the first was an August special election that Democrats lost narrowly — another Democrat jumped into the race as an independent. Portia Bias, a former Democrat who lost a city council race to McGee just five weeks ago, is also on the ballot, arguing that electing another Democrat to the seat would mean “changing names and faces” without offering truly new representation.
Bias only got 17 percent of the vote in that race, and she hasn't focused on McGee's abortion stance in this one.
Countdown
… 28 days until the election in Florida’s 20th Congressional District
… 77 days until the first 2022 primaries
… 329 days until the midterm elections