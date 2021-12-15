Why is the United States using energy to deter Russian aggression, and why is this a risky strategy? Research on energy security, including my own, demonstrates the constraining effect of energy interdependence. Europe’s energy dependence on Russia means threats to this pipeline project could cause as much damage to our allies as to Russia. Any pipeline pushback thus requires a strong transatlantic consensus. At the same time, Russian-European energy interdependence — and a new gas pipeline that appears ready to boost supplies to the West — shapes Russian interests and renders an invasion of Ukraine less rational.