Meadows could pay a price for that: He is possibly facing prison, and legal experts say he is at risk of being the first former White House chief of staff in decades to be charged with a crime.
The full House of Representatives, on a near party-line vote, held Meadows in contempt of Congress late Tuesday night for refusing to testify to the Jan. 6 committee. It is up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute him for not cooperating with Congress.
Not complying with a subpoena is a crime punishable by up to a year in prison. That penalty has rarely been applied in recent years, but the Jan. 6 committee and the Justice Department have aggressively used this law to its fullest extent as Congress investigates how the insurrection on that day happened.
Former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon will go on trial in the summer for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the committee.
But Meadows’s case is very different from Bannon’s, in ways that could make it more difficult for the Justice Department to charge him. Such as:
1. He was a top White House aide at the time about which the committee wants to question him
Meadows claims that means he’s protected by executive privilege. Executive privilege is a loose protection for the president and top White House aides as they make tough decisions while governing, without fearing that those private conversations will be scrutinized by Congress.
Bannon tried to claim executive privilege, but he wasn’t working in the White House in the months leading up to Jan. 6. Meadows was, at the highest level.
To that end, Meadows is claiming a specifically broad type of executive privilege: absolute immunity. It aims to do exactly what its name suggests — protect him from any congressional oversight while he was doing his job. His lawyer, George Terwilliger, has said in a written statement: “He has maintained consistently that as a former Chief of Staff he cannot be compelled to appear for questioning and that he as a witness is not licensed to waive Executive Privilege claimed by the former president.”
The committee doesn’t deny that Meadows has some protected conversations with the president. What it argues is that Meadows should be okay talking about the texts and emails he already turned over to the committee. “We are entitled to ask Mr. Meadows about the non-privileged materials he has produced to us,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), an outspoken member of the Jan. 6 committee, said in arguing for Meadows’s contempt citation.
The committee also could argue that it is not the past president who decides to invoke executive privilege, said Mike Stern, a former lawyer for Congress. It’s the current president, and President Biden definitely has not extended such protection to Meadows.
But legal precedent is not on the committee’s side. There is no court opinion saying that a congressional committee can overcome executive privilege claims, says Stanley Brand, a former counsel for the House of Representatives who is representing former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino before the Jan. 6 committee.
“This is a heavy lift for them,” he said
2. Meadows is suing the Jan. 6 committee
When Meadows decided he wasn’t going to cooperate with the committee anymore, he didn’t just not show up to testify; he sued the committee.
He argues that lawmakers kept wanting to question him about things that are off-limits. The committee, his attorney said, “has no intention of respecting boundaries.”
The committee probably has the upper hand, legal experts say. There’s a “speech and debate clause” in the Constitution that protects lawmakers from lawsuits for doing their jobs. But Meadows can drag things out and hope his case gets mired in legal fights that make it harder for officials to prosecute him, as compared with Bannon, who just thumbed his nose at the committee entirely.
“As a strategy to keep himself out of jail, this will probably work,” Stern said.
3. Contempt cases can be hard to prove
Let’s say Meadows’s lawsuit flops quickly and the Justice Department decides it has enough reason to charge him with a crime. Maybe his case will go to trial like Bannon’s will.
Meadows still has a shot at avoiding conviction. “These contempt cases are not easy to make,” said Brand, who was counsel to the House in 1983 and helped present the case to charge former Reagan administration official Rita Lavelle with contempt of Congress. “She was acquitted,” he said, “and she didn’t have particularly any good defenses.” (She was later convicted of perjury.)
Meadows can argue — as he is now — that he tried to cooperate with the committee in good faith. He’s also trying to argue that the committee isn’t fully bipartisan (after Republicans opposed its creation, only two Republican lawmakers joined).
“All these technical issues become very important in a criminal case,” Brand said, “because the Supreme Court says, ‘We will hold Congress in an exacting standard to follow their own rules when they try to prosecute someone.’”