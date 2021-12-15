To that end, Meadows is claiming a specifically broad type of executive privilege: absolute immunity. It aims to do exactly what its name suggests — protect him from any congressional oversight while he was doing his job. His lawyer, George Terwilliger, has said in a written statement: “He has maintained consistently that as a former Chief of Staff he cannot be compelled to appear for questioning and that he as a witness is not licensed to waive Executive Privilege claimed by the former president.”