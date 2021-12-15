As the calendar turned to Nov. 4, 2020 — the morning after Election Day — the results of the presidential race were still up in the air. The New York Times analyzed the incomplete results that morning with a headline that stated, “Can Biden Still Win? Yes.” We here at The Washington Post wrote that it remained “a tight race to 270 electoral votes,” with plenty of doubt about the outcome.
It wouldn’t be until late that day that Michigan and Wisconsin would be called for Joe Biden, at which point it looked like he had an edge — though the outcome would still be in doubt for three more days.
But even as all this was playing out on Nov. 4, momentum was building behind a drastic step. As Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) detailed Tuesday night, a Republican member of Congress texted then-White House chief of staff Meadows that same day with an idea for an “AGRESSIVE [sic] STRATEGY.”
“Why can t [sic] the states of GA NC PENN and other R[epublican] controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the [Supreme Court],” wrote the lawmaker, who was not identified.
As Politico’s Kyle Cheney noted Tuesday night, the three states highlighted in the text are important. These were not states that had been called for Biden at that point. This member of Congress was advocating for appointing alternate electors in states that were still up in the air. Pennsylvania wouldn’t be called for Biden until Nov. 7, and Georgia wouldn’t go for him until Nov. 19. North Carolina was ultimately called for Trump, but not until Nov. 13.
The inclusion of that last one is also vital. North Carolina was a state where President Donald Trump led that day and which he seemed likely to win, but this lawmaker wanted an insurance policy when it came to overturning its results just in case.
Cheney notes that the text lays bare what this was really about: “scrapping democracy before the votes were even counted.”
But it wasn’t the only recent revelation on that front.
According to other evidence revealed by the Jan. 6 committee in recent days, an unidentified member of Congress (it’s possible it’s the same one, of course) texted Meadows on Nov. 6 — again, before Biden was projected as the overall victor — with what the member described as a “highly controversial” plan. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, wrote that the text appeared to allude to a similar plot to have GOP-controlled swing states appoint alternate slates of electors.
And this time we have evidence the White House was onboard with the idea; Meadows responded, “I love it” — again, before the race was declared over.
The next day, Nov. 7 (the day Biden would be declared the winner), there was another email Meadows has now turned over. Thompson described it as “discussing the appointment of alternate slates of electors as part of a ‘direct and collateral attack’ after the election.”
To be clear, the idea that Republicans might try to appoint alternate slates of electors had been floating around for a while — even before the election — and Trump had previewed baseless claims of fraud both before Election Day and in the wee hours of Nov. 4. It was clear Trump was going to fight a loss.
What this new evidence reinforces is that Republicans and those around Trump didn’t really care about actual evidence of fraud — or anything that could even plausibly be read as amounting to it — before leaping into “AGRESSIVE” and “highly controversial” measures to overturn the election. That evidence never arrived even later, of course, but claims about it were significantly more speculative so soon after the election.
About the only supposed evidence Trump had mentioned by that point was so-called “ballot dumps” in urban areas of key states in the wee hours of that night. These were large chunks of votes for Biden which had very logical explanations even at the time (they were mail ballots, which lean even more Democratic, in very blue areas) and that even conservative groups doing election audits have deemed to be much ado about nothing and in line with the overall results.
That Republicans were pushing — and that Trump’s top aide would be entertaining — a plan to scrap the votes in an election and let Republican lawmakers effectively reelect the president before it was declared to be over and even before we had the results in key states shows how much this was an effort in search of a justification.
Given the slow trickle of information about all of this, it can be easy to lose sight of that. But imagine you knew even before Biden was declared the winner that the White House chief of staff was entertaining a plot to overturn an adverse result by having Republican lawmakers effectively ignore votes from actual voters.
That’s only really come into focus with the disclosure of the Eastman memos a couple months ago; now we know it perked up almost immediately among high-ranking Republicans and White House staff.
It continues to undermine the idea that this was ever about any kind of principled objection to election results. And it should serve notice that suggestions that Republicans might more successfully attempt to game the election results in 2022 and 2024 shouldn’t be so easily dismissed as hyperbole.