The Monmouth poll otherwise shows consistent sets of correlations that align with party. Let’s use as a baseline the percentage of people who say that they are very or somewhat concerned about a family member becoming seriously ill with the virus. Sixty percent of Americans hold that view, including 84 percent of Democrats and less than half of Republicans. Unsurprisingly, the percentage of people who say they’re personally concerned about getting sick from the coronavirus variants follows the same pattern: 74 percent of Democrats are worried about that, compared to 28 percent of Republicans.