“Voting rights should be the very next thing we do,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) told reporters after a lunch in which Senate Democrats discussed the issue. “We’ve got to get Medicaid expansion, we’ve got to get child care, we’ve got to get relief to farmers. All of those things matter. But the point I’m making in this moment is: we have to have a democratic framework to continue to push for those things.”