We see a similar dynamic in the current draft of the Build Back Better bill. The House-passed version of the bill would allow households to increase the amount of state and local tax payments that they deduct from their federal taxes from $10,000 to $80,000. Since few households pay that much in state and local taxes, most of those who would benefit are high-income taxpayers in deep-blue California, Illinois, New Jersey and New York — places with disproportionately higher state and local tax rates than is the norm in red states.