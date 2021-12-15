Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, established a woman’s right to abortion before “viability” — the point at which a fetus could survive outside the uterus, which is generally considered to occur at 23 or 24 weeks. Mississippi’s law bans abortion after 15 weeks. In the Dobbs oral arguments , attorneys and justices debated over whether viability was an objectively meaningful line. Arguing for abortion clinics that are challenging the law, attorney Julie Rikelman called viability a “principled line” because it is “objectively verifiable and doesn’t require the court to resolve the philosophical issues at stake.”