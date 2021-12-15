“Now, before we get into the details of what is in those texts, just step back for a second and consider what we just saw. We now live in a country where none of your private communications are safe from the eyes of power-drunk politicians like Liz Cheney. Liz Cheney can harness the awesome power of the national security state to seize your personal text messages and then read them into the congressional record. And guess what? There’s nothing you can do about it, Mr. Citizen. We don’t care. So your texts, effectively your daily diary, now belong to Liz Cheney. And the question all of us, no matter who we voted for, have to ask ourselves is, do we really want to live in a country like that? Well, probably we don’t. Privacy isn’t just a nice thing to have. It’s not an ancillary concern. Privacy is morally essential. Privacy is a prerequisite for freedom. You can’t have liberty without privacy. And that, needless to say, is the whole point of the spectacle: To let you know that we don’t have freedom anymore and Liz Cheney is really in charge.”