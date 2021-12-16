The big idea
One year and a couple days after the first coronavirus vaccine went into the first American arm, the country seems awash in covid frustration. Or rather, the United States seems to be grappling with various different kinds of frustration with the pandemic, the response and their fellow citizens — let’s call them frustration variants.
President Biden’s biggest challenge remains taming the pandemic. But as the country heads into a midterm election year, politicians may also increasingly get graded on how they handle voter exhaustion and anger related to the virus — not just the death toll, but lockdowns and school closures.
Americans of both parties report they’re “worn out” by the pandemic, but Republicans are more likely to report they’re “angry” about lifestyle changes, according to a recent Monmouth poll. Biden and fellow Democrats haven’t been shy about expressing frustration with the unvaccinated, however, giving covid frustration something of a bipartisan hue.
I wrote Monday about Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.), who last week bluntly told the unvaccinated “it’s your fault” if they end up on a ventilator and declared “the end of the medical emergency” posed by the pandemic thanks to vaccines and booster shots.
Earlier this month, in a very different way, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) declared “[r]eal America is done with” the pandemic, and “only people” like Biden and the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Anthony S. Fauci, “don’t understand that.”
Polis and Jordan have expressed similar sentiments for months — Polis effectively washing his hands of the unvaccinated, Jordan effectively encouraging them to stay unvaccinated, at a time when that population, mostly Republicans, accounts for the overwhelming majority of new hospitalizations and deaths.
Back in October, Polis said those who haven’t had their shot(s) should learn from the “misery” of those who get hospitalized or die. Back in June, several hundred thousand dead Americans ago, Jordan said “the country is ready to move on and we're done with this.”
The pandemic, however, isn’t moving on.
Today, the delta and omicron variants are filling hospitals — including in Jordan’s home state of Ohio, where the Cleveland Clinic is begging people to get vaccinated — with tens of thousands of cases and an average of not quite 1,300 daily deaths on U.S. soil.
That’s roughly akin to three Boeing 747s going down every 24 hours.
And they don’t fully capture what’s going on in hospitals around the country. Look at this piece from Annmarie Timmins, writing in the nonprofit New Hampshire Bulletin:
“A young, unvaccinated mom of three was more fortunate than some after being admitted to Catholic Medical Center’s intensive care unit recently. Before she died, she had time to call home and request that her children be vaccinated. An unvaccinated male patient in his early 50s didn’t have that option.” He died. A nurse called his loved ones.
It’s happening in state after state.
Here’s the Miami Herald on the situation in Florida: “In the past seven days, the state has added 41 deaths and 2,625 cases per day, on average, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. The seven-day case average is the highest since Oct. 15. It’s also the third consecutive day that the seven-day average has risen and exceeded the seven-day average of any day in November or December.”
My home state of Vermont, the most vaccinated state in the union, looks like this, according to Seven Days VT: “The surge has pushed the system to its limit. Vermont's hospitalizations have increased tenfold since mid-July. Last week brought several grim milestones: The state surpassed its single-day record for hospitalizations (92), ICU stays (31) and new daily infections (740).”
On Tuesday, my colleague Dave Weigel spoke to Democratic governors about the politics of covid heading into 2022. Among the things they mentioned, “they'd seen Republican governors proudly lift the types of restrictions, from school mask mandates to indoor crowd sizes, that they'd kept in place, often followed by a rise in coronavirus cases but not by political fallout, as they urged residents of blue states to seek ‘freedom’ in the red ones.”
And “[i]n conversations around the conference, Democratic governors acknowledged a growing resistance to pandemic rules — not a silent majority, but a very loud minority that knew how to find the ballot box. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who took over the DGA's chairmanship Saturday, told reporters that governors needed to be nimble, assuring voters that ‘we know what to do now’ to combat a pandemic, and delivering economic relief, like rebates or grocery tax cuts, wherever they could.”
Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D), one of 14 Democratic governors on the 2022 ballot, told Dave “'people are going to get their hackles up' at any talk of mandates, especially in more rural and conservative areas where the vaccination rate was lagging behind more liberal suburbs and cities.”
Biden, too, has expressed frustration with the pandemic. But he has resisted imposing new mask or vaccine mandates after omicron reached U.S. shores. Polls show mitigation measures get mixed reviews.
The Monmouth poll released this week found about six in ten Americans — Republicans and Democrats — feel “worn out” by covid. Fifty-five percent support masking or social distancing requirements, while 46 percent support requiring proof of vaccination to work in an office.
A similar Monmouth poll in November found majorities supported vaccine mandates for health-care workers, schoolteachers, airline passengers, children 12 and over, and, at 51 percent, to work in an office.
What's happening now
All eyes in Washington and West Virginia are on Manchin as child tax credit, spending bill hang in balance
“Perhaps nowhere has the effort to sway [Sen. Joe] Manchin been more evident than on the expanded child tax credit, which Democrats have touted as a critical measure for fighting child poverty,” Yeganeh Torbati reports.
- At stake: “If the expanded credit is not renewed by late December, either as part of Biden’s larger agenda or as a stand-alone measure, there won’t be enough time for the Internal Revenue Service to issue payments in January.”
- Local view: Eleven West Virginia mothers dialed in to a conference call yesterday “and waited for a Manchin aide to join them. They aimed to impress upon him how the expanded monthly child tax credit, championed by Biden and most Democrats in Congress and included in the spending bill, had changed their lives.”
- Oops: “But less than 20 minutes before the call was supposed to start, the Manchin aide emailed to apologize and ask to reschedule for Thursday[.]”
Meanwhile, Biden and Democrats seem to be getting nowhere on the push to pass Build Back Better before the holidays, and we wouldn't be surprised if they fly the white flag of surrender, at least for this year, after a Senate Democratic luncheon today. A last-minute push to pass some kind of voting rights bill, which Biden is invested in, is also floundering on the shores of Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) opposition to changing Senate filibuster rules.
State Sen. Jackson (D) drops out of Democratic primary in N.C. Senate race, endorses Beasley
“North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson announced Thursday that he will leave the race for U.S. Senate and immediately endorsed former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley in the Democrats’ quest to capture the seat,” Mariana Alfaro reports. Beasley is running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.).
E.U. leaders weigh new sanctions on Russia amid 'series of attacks’
“The European Union is under assault from Russia on multiple fronts and must unite behind new economic sanctions, Baltic and central European leaders said on Thursday, with Lithuania citing a risk of possible Russian military strikes from Belarus,” Reuters’s Philip Blenkinsop and Gabriela Baczynska, Robin Emmott report.
Army: 98% of active duty got covid-19 vaccine by deadline
“Army officials said Thursday that 98% of their active duty force had gotten at least one dose of the mandatory coronavirus vaccine as of this week’s deadline for the shots but that more than 3,800 soldiers flatly refused and could start being removed from the military next month,” the Associated Press’s Lolita C. Baldor reports.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
GOP candidates are flocking to Mar-a-Lago to pay Trump for the privilege of hosting their events
"The Washington Post identified at least 30 events held by GOP candidates or conservative groups at Trump properties through mid-December …[I]n 2020, The Post counted 13 such fundraisers — most of them paid for by Trump’s own reelection campaign," Josh Dawsey and David A. Fahrenthold report.
In Trump country, a willingness to set aside politics as Biden visits
“As Biden arrived in Mayfield on Wednesday, he came to perhaps the most conservative place he has visited as president, the one where open hostility would be most apparent. He set foot in a county that voted for Donald Trump by nearly a 4-to-1 margin. Many here protested his election, and some still do not accept that he is the rightful president,” Matt Viser reports.
“But the storms that have transformed parts of western Kentucky suggest that a natural disaster remains one of the few spaces left in American life where, however briefly, many attempt to put their politics aside.”
A startling look at Mayfield:
How redistricting is shaping the 2022 U.S. House map
A page worth bookmarking: “The Washington Post is using the number of Trump and Biden voters within old and new district boundaries, according to data collected by Decision Desk HQ, to show how the districts have changed politically. As more states finalize their maps, we’ll add them to this page to give a fuller picture of what to expect in the midterms,” Adrian Blanco, Kevin Schaul and Ashlyn Still report.
Meadows and the band of loyalists: How they fought to keep Trump in power
Late last December, top Justice Department official Richard P. Donoghue got a call from an unknown number. It turned out to be a Republican representative from Pennsylvania who said he had “compiled a dossier of voter fraud allegations that the department needed to vet,” the New York Times’s Katie Benner, Catie Edmondson, Luke Broadwater and Alan Feuer report.
“The message was delivered by an obscure lawmaker who was doing Mr. Trump’s bidding. Justice Department officials viewed it as outrageous political pressure from a White House that had become consumed by conspiracy theories.”
“It was also one example of how a half-dozen right-wing members of Congress became key foot soldiers in Mr. Trump’s effort to overturn the election, according to dozens of interviews and a review of hundreds of pages of congressional testimony about the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.”
The pandemic isn’t over, but it’s already changed D.C. restaurants
“When restaurants had to operate as shadows of their former selves during the early months of the pandemic, some sent SOS signals to their ride-or-die regulars. Not knowing how long dining rooms would be closed or operating at reduced capacities, restaurateurs openly discussed their precarious positions and the support they needed,” the Washington City Paper’s Laura Hayes reports.
“‘It felt like a veil was lifted because, in an immediate moment, customers became aware of the dire situation,’ says Republic Cantina owner Chris Svetlik.”
The rise of omicron
HHS forecast shows omicron stretching U.S. covid testing supply
“Biden administration health officials are privately warning Covid-19 test makers and laboratories that demand for tests could double or even triple over the next two months as cases surge across the country, five people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO,” David Lim and Adam Cancryn report.
The Biden agenda
Biden administration details push to finally rid the nation of millions of lead pipes
“Up to 10 million lead pipes still carry water to homes and businesses around the nation, the EPA estimates, carrying with them the risk of leaching the dangerous neurotoxin into drinking water. President Biden campaigned on removing all of the nation’s lead service lines as part of his plan to upgrade the nation’s aging infrastructure and alleviate the burden of pollution borne most heavily by poor and minority communities,” Dino Grandoni reports.
Biden throws weight behind voting rights push
“The White House wants to mark the new year with a forceful push for voting rights, portraying the protection of the ballot as a battle for democracy itself. But despite a renewed emphasis from an increasingly impatient and frustrated base, prospects for legislative success still look grim,” Politico's Jonathan Lemire and Laura Barron-Lopez report.
Biden to stop holding undocumented families in detention centers
“The Biden administration is ending the practice of holding undocumented migrant families in detention centers, turning to remote tracking technology such as ankle bracelets as alternatives,” Axios’s Stef W. Kight reports.
The White House aims to boost the ranks of the pandemic-strained trucking industry
“In a bid to improve the nation's ongoing supply chain issues, the White House on Thursday announced a plan to recruit and train a new generation of truck drivers to bolster an industry that's been stretched thin during the pandemic,” NPR’s Alana Wise reports.
This year’s weather disasters, visualized
The weather was wilder than usual this year, and the reasons vary, climate experts say. Earlier in 2021, Texas froze and Seattle roasted. Parts of California flooded, burned, then flooded again. A hurricane that slammed Louisiana was so waterlogged that its remnants inundated New York City. A blizzard hit Hawaii and Friday night’s vicious tornadoes put a deadly exclamation point on the end of an extraordinary year for extreme weather in the United States.
Hot on the left
The union of autoworkers and grad students
“While the media’s labor buzz last week was all about the vote of two dozen Buffalo baristas to unionize the Starbucks where they worked, that was hardly the only big labor story of the week,” the American Prospect's Harold Meyerson writes.
“There was also the ongoing struggle of bakery workers to win a contract at Kellogg that wouldn’t consign new hires to diminished pay and benefits (Bernie Sanders is headed to Battle Creek on Friday to rally the troops). Running third in the media’s eye was actually the nation’s largest unionization in several years: 17,000 research assistants at the University of California have joined the United Auto Workers (UAW). Despite the relative lack of buzz, that unionization more immediately pointed to a brighter future for the American labor movement than the victory at Starbucks.”
Hot on the right
DeSantis invokes MLK as he proposes 'Stop Woke Act' against critical race theory
“[Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's] Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act — which comes months after Florida banned the teaching of critical race theory in public schools despite no evidence of it happening in the state — would give parents ‘private right of action’ to sue if they think their kids are being taught critical race theory, as well as let parents collect attorneys’ fees if they win the lawsuit. The proposal, which promises to be ‘the strongest legislation of its kind in the nation,’ would also apply to the workplace, according to a news release,” Timothy Bella reports.
Today in Washington
Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee at 1:30 p.m. in the East Room. First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff will also attend.
Biden and Harris will meet with the White House Covid-19 response team at 3 p.m. to discuss updates about the omicron variant.
In closing
You need to read this obituary for Renay Mandel Corren in the Fayetteville Observer. Just trust us on this one.
Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.