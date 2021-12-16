“[Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's] Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act — which comes months after Florida banned the teaching of critical race theory in public schools despite no evidence of it happening in the state — would give parents ‘private right of action’ to sue if they think their kids are being taught critical race theory, as well as let parents collect attorneys’ fees if they win the lawsuit. The proposal, which promises to be ‘the strongest legislation of its kind in the nation,’ would also apply to the workplace, according to a news release,” Timothy Bella reports.