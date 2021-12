Chief of Conspiracy Theories: “From his time as chief of staff for Donald Trump, Mark Meadows has provided a gold mine of information to the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection: urgent texts from the president’s son, pleas from GOP lawmakers and exhortations from Fox News hosts calling on him to get Trump to stop the attack. But now his proximity as Trump’s former gatekeeper and top aide has thrust Meadows into legal jeopardy — even as the revelations in the texts and his new book also threaten his standing with Trump,” Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Jackie report in a dive on a key character in the Jan. 6 investigation.