Business IT teams should take precautions in the run-up to the holidays, when hackers often ramp up activity, deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger and National Cyber Director Chris Inglis warned in a letter. “Malicious cyber actors are not taking a holiday — and they can ruin ours if we’re not prepared and protected,” they wrote. The letter didn’t mention the Log4j vulnerability specifically, but urged companies to update their systems, back up data and take other steps.