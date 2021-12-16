Hamilton also wrote in Federalist No. 78 that this judicial review was “the proper and peculiar province of the courts” and that it “belongs to them to ascertain [a constitution’s] meaning, as well as the meaning of any particular act proceeding from the legislative body.” And he wrote that, “If it be said that the legislative body are themselves the constitutional judges of their own powers ... it may be answered, that this cannot be the natural presumption, where it is not to be collected from any particular provisions in the Constitution.” In other words, Hamilton seemed to take a pretty dim view of legislators — and really anybody but the courts — acting as judges of constitutionality.