Because only 10 states have existing child-care programs, most state legislatures and governors will have to sign off before states implement the BBB’s child-care provisions. In this regard, the prekindergarten proposals look more promising. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia already have state-funded prekindergarten programs, which have been developing since the 1980s. These vary substantially, ranging from truly universal systems in states like Florida and Vermont to limited, means-tested systems in far more states. If the money were right, these preexisting programs might allow states to more easily accept federal assistance. Nevertheless, the Congressional Budget Office projects that 40 percent of children live in states that will not adopt the universal pre-K program funds.