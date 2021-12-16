Polling from Monmouth has found steadily declining ratings for every public official — the president, governors and health professionals — since the delta variant of the coronavirus arrived over the summer. It's also found a supermajority of Americans getting vaccinated, or planning to get vaccinated, with resistance in this poll (people who never intend to get vaccinated) limited to a third of Republicans and a fifth of independents. The mixture of compliance with guidelines and exhaustion with having to do so gets you these results: Slippage in the number of people who support the pandemic measures backed by the White House and nearly all Democrats. There's a partisan gap between Republicans and Democrats, on both questions, of around 50 points. Independents are more divided: A majority (52 percent) support mask mandates, but just 37 percent support requiring proof of vaccination.