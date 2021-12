Before Mar-a-Lago cites a price to candidates seeking to book a fundraiser, they are required to fill out a form asking if Trump’s presence is requested, how many photos the candidate needs with him and whether his name will be on the invite, according to a copy of the form reviewed by The Post. A longtime Florida GOP fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke, is now a point person for scheduling such events at the club, according to multiple people involved. A candidate has to be sponsored by a Mar-a-Lago member to hold an event there.