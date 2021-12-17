Lujan Grisham: The notion that you ask people to wait their turn, when we have the ability and resources to meet all of the needs at once, seems to me the way in which we keep dividing the country. New Mexicans want us to address as many of their issues at once as we can, because it builds and protects their families in the way that they deserve. So I disagree with Sen. Manchin and understand his point of view because I've had to work with many that have that point of view.