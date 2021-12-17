The big idea
Progressives didn't have a great policy year
Barring an unexpected 11th-hour breakthrough on the Build Back Better bill, President Biden will head into a midterm election year having left many progressive priorities by the wayside, raising questions about how he’ll generate enthusiasm on the left for fighting to keep Congress in 2022.
Immigration reform legislation? Nope. Voting rights? Very long shot. Police reform? Nunh-unh. Executive decree canceling college debt? Doesn’t look like it. Major steps to fight the climate crisis? Vast expansion of child care? Drug-price reform? Those are in the Build Back Better (BBB) package, whose fate is unclear.
One prominent progressive, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) cautioned her colleagues on Twitter:
Polling?
It’s not clear Biden has paid too much of a political price inside his party. While his overall job approval rating has slipped from a high of 57 percent to 42 percent, according to Gallup, he’s lost just eight points among Democrats, from 98 percent to 90 percent.
But there are some worrisome signs, notably regarding his standing with young voters who were enthusiastic about him at the dawn of his presidency and whom he’ll need to rally next year if Democrats are to make the most of their long-shot chance to hold Congress.
- In Gallup’s polling, he’s down to 35 percent approval from 70 percent in January.
- A YouGov/The Economic poll released Thursday found his job approval with young voters has drooped to 29 percent, while 50 percent disapprove, “the worst for any age group.”
Other polls of young voters aren’t much better.
- He’s at 47 approve, 52 percent disapprove in a CNN poll out Wednesday.
- An NPR/Marist poll early this month had him at 38 percent approval vs 53 percent disapproval.
- A similarly timed Monmouth poll put him at 33 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval.
- The news was better in a Fox Business poll from last week, in which voters 18-34 gave Biden 52 percent approval, 46 percent disapproval.
As often as not over the past year, the president’s problem has been razor-thin Congressional majorities — notably a 50-50 Senate. There’s also lockstep Republican opposition, meaning Democrats look and sound more like a fractious European coalition government than a tug-of-war team all pulling in the same direction.
Good news
Yet Biden has delivered on other major Democratic priorities.
CNN reported Wednesday he is on track to nominate 73 district court nominees, one more than former president Donald Trump got in his first year. Twenty-eight have been confirmed, CNN said, with more potentially on the way.
The money from his major piece of pandemic stimulus — the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed without any GOP support — is so popular Republicans all over the country are lining up to take credit for its benefits.
And the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package not only envisions sweeping investments in highways, bridges, rail, broadband and other areas but vindicated Biden’s view that American government is not so broken that Democrats and Republicans cannot come together on major projects.
State-of-play
Still, getting the bulk of his domestic agenda through Congress now requires cutting some sort of deal with the conservative Democratic senator who has most eagerly used the chamber’s 50-50 split to winnow down the progressive wish-list.
Late Thursday, Biden pleaded for patience in a written statement that name-dropped Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has shrunk the $2 trillion BBB from a once-in-a-century package of progressive priorities to what would still be a once-in-a-generation bill.
“My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week,” the president said, acknowledging a deal could be “weeks” away but insisting he was “determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible.”
My colleague Tony Romm surveyed the lay of the land Thursday night:
“Senate Democrats on Thursday began to accept the prospect that they may not be able to adopt a roughly $2 trillion package to overhaul the country’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws before the end of this year, threatening a major political setback for the final piece of President Biden’s economic agenda.
“The acknowledgment on Capitol Hill after months of negotiations — some even involving Biden personally — generated fresh frustration among a party struggling to overcome its own divisions and finalize a measure that has bedeviled them now for nearly a year. And it raised the odds that a key federal program that provides monthly payments to approximately 35 million families could expire in a matter of days.”
Tony also gave a good reminder of what’s in the bill:
“In its current form, the Build Back Better Act aims to expand Medicare to cover hearing benefits, authorize new universal prekindergarten and other child-care aid, invest billions of dollars to combat climate change and bolster federal safety-net programs that assist low-income Americans. Democrats planned to finance the bill largely through changes to tax laws that target millionaires, as well as companies that pay nothing annually to the federal government.”
But of course that only becomes reality if Democrats can somehow get Manchin and any other reluctant Democrats to sign on, then keep House Democrats unified enough to get the bill to Biden’s desk.
What's happening now
CDC says children exposed to the coronavirus can stay in class with in-school testing
“Students who have been exposed to the coronavirus can safely continue in-person learning if they are regularly tested for the virus at school, avoiding disruptive at-home quarantines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday,” Laura Meckler reports. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke to reporters Friday, calling test-to-stay a "promising and now proven practice.”
After decades, some of America’s most toxic sites will get cleaned up
“[A] plot in Newark is among more than four dozen toxic waste sites to get new cleanup funding from the infrastructure package, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday, totaling $1 billion,” Dino Grandoni reports.
“The Superfund list includes more than 1,300 abandoned mines, radioactive landfills, shuttered military labs, closed factories and other contaminated areas across nearly all 50 states. They are the poisoned remnants of America’s emergence as a 20th-century industrial juggernaut.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says what the Jan. 6 committee uncovers is ‘something the public needs to know’
“In an interview with Spectrum News that aired Thursday, [Mitch] McConnell said he looks forward to hearing what else the committee will reveal about the insurrection, a view that puts him at odds with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has attacked the work of the panel as purely political,” Mariana Alfaro reports.
“‘I think the fact-finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it,’ McConnell said. ‘It was a horrendous event, and I think what they’re seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.’”
White House considering double payments in February to make up for expected lapse in expanded child tax credit
“White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that the move is under consideration given that Biden’s Build Back Better legislation is no longer on track to pass by the end of the year,” John Wagner reports.
Kanye West’s ‘independent’ campaign was secretly run by GOP elites
“New documents show Kanye West’s doomed White House campaign—styled as an “independent” third-party effort—appears to have disguised potentially millions of dollars in services it received from a secretive network of Republican Party operatives, including advisers to the GOP elite and a managing partner at one of the top conservative political firms in the country,” the Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger and William Bredderman report.
Roger Stone arrives for deposition with Jan. 6 House select committee
Lunchtime reads from The Post
Medical advances saving premature babies pose thorny issues for abortion rights advocates
“Babies like Zeke [Vier, who was born around 22 weeks gestation,] are surviving earlier than once thought possible, intensifying debate about how early in a baby’s development to use aggressive lifesaving treatments and remaking the debate over abortion," Ariana Eunjung Cha reports.
- Abortion opponents cite cases like Zeke’s to challenge the concept of fetal viability — a central issue in a case argued earlier this month before the U.S. Supreme Court court about Mississippi’s abortion restrictions that has the potential to overturn nearly 50 years of abortion precedents."
- “The arguments often elide painful realities — among them, that babies that survive at these very early stages of development need extraordinary and costly medical interventions that often have lifetime consequences, including cerebral palsy, deafness, blindness or motor impairment."
Recovering together: Along the path of destruction, resilient communities offer a glimmer of hope after tornadoes
“Nearly 100 people died in the tornadoes that whirled through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois last weekend, ripping through factories, city halls and nursing homes,” Antonio Olivo reports.
“In the days after, The Washington Post traveled to some of the towns hit by the two fiercest storms that unleashed the most violent twisters to chronicle their destruction. In between, we found tales of heroism, heartache and fortitude.” Read their stories here.
… and beyond
Carbon monoxide from generators poisons thousands of people a year.
But the U.S. hasn't forced safety changes. “The federal government identified the danger of portable generators more than two decades ago. But regulations that would force companies to reduce generators’ carbon monoxide emissions and make the machines safer have been stymied under a statutory process that empowers manufacturers to regulate themselves, former government officials and consumer advocates say. That has resulted in limited safety upgrades and continued deaths,” ProPublica’s Perla Trevizo, Lexi Churchill and Ren Larson and NBC News’s Mike Hixenbaugh and Suzy Khimm report after a year-long investigation.
"A patchwork of lax policies and safety gaps leaves residents vulnerable to the invisible danger. Many states and localities do not require carbon monoxide detectors in every residence, and emergency departments are at times ill-equipped to respond to these poisonings, the news organizations found.”
The rise of omicron
G-7 health chiefs call omicron ‘biggest current threat’ as U.S. braces for fifth wave
“Health ministers of the Group of Seven nations declared the omicron variant the ‘biggest current threat to global public health’ on Thursday, as they stressed the importance of vaccine booster campaigns and continued ‘non-pharmaceutical interventions’” Andrew Jeong and Ellen Francis report.
The coronavirus is surging across the US, causing new disruptions
“With the US averaging 118,717 new Covid-19 cases each day — 40% higher than a month ago, per Johns Hopkins University data — some colleges and universities are moving to online classes and exams while multiple Broadway shows are canceling performances and professional sports leagues are postponing games,” CNN’s Dakin Andone reports.
The Biden agenda
White House says Biden wants Build Back Better passed ‘as soon as Congress returns’
“Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden is ‘committed to pressing forward through ups and downs’ in the legislative negotiations,” the Hill’s Morgan Chalfant reports.
Migrants in ‘Remain in Mexico’ bemoan confusing process
“The Trump-era program — formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — returns border-crossers to Mexico to await the outcomes of their asylum claims and resumed earlier this month under court order. Although the Biden administration said it has made changes to the program that make it more humane, several of the first enrollees interviewed by The Washington Post said they did not understand documents they were asked to sign, did not have access to lawyers and were puzzled about why they were not released along with some of their compatriots,” Arelis R. Hernández reports.
The 2022 congressional districts, visualized
“Many state legislatures are approving maps that eliminate competition in favor of more solidly Republican or Democratic districts. Approved maps are already facing legal challenges that could delay their use or lead to court-mandated changes. In the last redistricting cycle, legislative deadlocks and legal challenges resulted in many districts eventually being determined by courts.” Explore the map and look up your address to see if district boundaries will shift in your community.
Hot on the left
The eternal recurrence of defense contractor price-gouging
“Two years ago, the Defense Department’s inspector general released a report showing that TransDigm, a contractor that makes spare aviation and maritime parts, relentlessly ripped off the U.S. government in contracting negotiations. The IG found $16.1 million in overcharges on a sample of $29.7 million in contracts. After a contentious congressional hearing, TransDigm returned the money to the government,” the American Prospect's executive editor David Dayen writes. So how did the U.S. get ripped off again?
“At a time of constant chatter about inflation, this is the enduring inflation story buried beneath the surface: consistent, outrageous charges on military equipment, inching up costs in the largest single line item in the U.S. budget. But in [a report from the Defense Department’s inspector general], the Pentagon reveals a novel solution to the TransDigm problem, which would involve taking them out of the supply chain entirely. Will the government finally exact some accountability for what they have painstakingly demonstrated as repeated fleecing?”
Hot on the right
Melania Trump emerges to launch new NFT platform meant to ‘inspire’ — and earn cash
“Trump’s first NFT offering is a watercolor depiction of her ‘cobalt blue eyes’ called ‘Melania’s Vision.’ She said it would provide ‘the collector with an amulet to inspire.’ Each NFT will cost about $187,” Mary Jordan reports.
“Next month, the former first lady said she will offer NFTs in a ‘a one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance” that will include ‘digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.’ She did not elaborate.”
- “Her NFTs will be powered by Parler, the social media platform that has attracted many supporters of the former president after larger platforms began cracking down and removing users who posted in ways that violated their terms.”
Today in Washington
Biden has no public events scheduled this afternoon.
In closing
Even the Senate's gavel is getting in the holiday spirit.
Thanks for reading. See you next year.