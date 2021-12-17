The Justice Department had asked the court to clear the way for the rules designed to protect workers at large private businesses from the virus that has killed more than 800,000 people in the United States.
Under the Labor Department rules, employers with more than 100 workers must require staff to get vaccinated or face weekly testing and mandatory masking. There are exceptions for employees who do not work on-site or with others.
The 2-1 ruling backs the Biden administration’s authority to issue the emergency workplace rules through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“The record establishes that COVID-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill, and block the safe return of American workers to their jobs. To protect workers, OSHA can and must be able to respond to dangers as they evolve,” according to the opinion written by Judge Jane B. Stranch, who was joined by Judge Julia Smith Gibbons.
More than two dozen Republican-led states, private businesses and conservative legal groups challenged the policy. Before the legal challenges filed in courts throughout the country were consolidated at the 6th Circuit, a different appeals court temporarily halted Biden’s plans.
The Louisiana-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeal said the Labor Department exceeded its authority and ordered the OSHA to not take any further steps to implement or enforce the rules.
OSHA invoked a rarely used power to issue the policy, which is expected to cover 84 million workers.
The states challenging the policy told the court that the case is one of “exceptional importance” that will “affect the personal health decisions of tens of millions of Americans, coast to coast.”
“It will determine whether private companies — many of which are still struggling to survive the economic carnage inflicted by COVID-19 — must invest resources helping the federal government run a mass-vaccination program,” according to the filing from 27 states, led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
On Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans pushed through a recent proposal that aims to repeal the vaccine or testing requirements for private companies, saying the rules are unconstitutional and put jobs at risk. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.), joined their GOP colleagues in passing the measure, which is expected to face resistance in the House.