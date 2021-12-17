With a snip and clip, along with misleading labeling, opponents of Biden flooded social media with false claims. Three especially caught our attention. First, a viral tweet claimed that on Inauguration Day, “someone in Biden’s earpiece told him to salute the Marines, and Biden just repeated the words ‘salute the Marines,’ because he is so used to just repeating what comes from his earpiece.” (Actually, Biden remarked, “Good-looking Marines.”) Then, on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson used a 2015 clip of then-Vice President Biden to claim Biden had some sort of secret plan to flood the United States with undocumented immigrants and accomplish what Carlson called “the great replacement” — what he describes as “the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries.” But Carlson had snipped just half a minute from a six-minute Biden riff at a 2015 conference. The full remarks showed Biden was saying the opposite of what Carlson claimed. Finally, Biden was not silenced by mysterious aides with a “mute” button, despite energetic efforts by the Republican National Committee and Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) to spread this rumor.