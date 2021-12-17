But as their House majority is threatened, there’s evidence that Democrats’ push to end gerrymandering and call for commissions to do the work could be short lived. Dave Wasserman with Cook Political Report estimates commissions in blue states could cost Democrats as many as 10 congressional seats this year, and that’s on top of a handful of seats they could lose through Republican gerrymandering. Republicans only need to net five seats in the 2022 midterm elections to take back the House majority.