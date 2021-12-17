But as their House majority is threatened, there’s evidence that Democrats’ push to end gerrymandering and call for commissions to do the work could be short lived. Dave Wasserman with Cook Political Report estimates commissions in blue states could cost Democrats as many as 10 congressional seats this year, and that’s on top of a handful of seats they could lose through Republican gerrymandering. Republicans only need to net five seats in the 2022 midterm elections to take back the House majority.
This is playing out against the backdrop of increasing concern among Democrats and good-governance experts about the Republican Party’s anti-democratic push.
“We have not only a political right, but I would argue an ethical duty, to do whatever we can to fight fire with fire, and try to defend democratic values and democratic process in America,” Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) recently urged his party.
As gerrymandering has become a bigger political issue among a Democratic base calling for governing reforms from the local level all the way up to the Supreme Court, whatever path Democrats choose to advocate is politically risky for them.
“The problem isn’t commissions,” said Kelly Burton, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Cycle, said of continuing to push for reforms to redistricting. “It’s Republicans doing everything possible to gerrymander for power. The answer isn’t more gerrymandering, it’s stopping them. Commissions are good for democracy and good for Democrats. Those things are one and the same, because we are on the right side of democracy. We are with voters.”
Yet Democrats on the losing side of fairer maps don’t always see it that way.
Raskin was criticizing Democrats in his state of Maryland, who recently approved a map that will probably keep a very conservative Republican in office, even though Democrats had the potential to give themselves all eight congressional seats in Maryland.
In Nevada, Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) is livid that the Democratic state legislature redrew districts that created three competitive seats, including her Las Vegas district. She used a pretty strong expletive to describe what her party did to her. “You read that the Republicans are using gerrymandering to cut out Democratic seats, but they didn’t have to in this state,” she said. “We did it to ourselves.”
But in Illinois, Democrats have gerrymandered the heck out of the greater Chicago area to give themselves extra congressional seats; as many as 14 of the 17 in the state, Wasserman estimated. Republicans there have cried hypocrisy, but few Democrats are publicly criticizing it. The maps in Illinois could help mitigate Democrats’ losses from Republican-drawn maps elsewhere.
On Friday, New Mexico’s Democratic governor signed into law Democratic-drawn maps that dramatically shift a Republican district to a probable Democratic one. That’s despite the state having a newly created nonbinding advisory commission to guide legislators to fairer maps.
Democrats in New York are deciding whether to do the same thing, or take a more principled approach, reported The Washington Post’s Colby Itkowitz.
For all Democrats’ talk about ending the process, gerrymandering by both parties this year is pretty bad, said Adam Podowitz-Thomas, an expert at the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which advocates to end gerrymandering. Competitive congressional districts are an endangered species, and politicians are using increasingly sophisticated tools to go into neighborhoods — sometime by the home — to draw maps that favor them.
“So many advocates were hopeful that with increased public attention on the process this cycle, that we would deter some of the worst abuses,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like that has been the case.”
That’s probably why commissions — a slow-growing trend, but a trend nonetheless — are quite popular when put to the voters. About half of the commissions that exist were created by citizen initiatives, said Wendy Underhill with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Yet the Freedom to Vote Act supported by most Democrats in Congress notably bans partisan gerrymandering but doesn’t go as far as some advocates want, like by calling for independent commissions in every state.
Democrats are likely very aware that when they pushed for redistricting commissions, they’ve lost possible seats, as in Colorado, or lost control of the process, as in Virginia, or, in the case of California, gamed it to come out on top.
Meanwhile, Republicans are nowhere nearly as politically boxed in to avoid gerrymandering. They control about two-thirds of state legislatures and thus most of the mapmaking.
Republicans say that there’s probably no such thing as a fair map.
“People see gerrymandering through the prism they see most other policies,” said Adam Kincaid, with the National Republican Redistricting Trust. “They see a map drawn by Democrats and they are Democrats, so it’s a far map. They see a map drawn by Republicans, and they are Republican, so that seems like a fair map.”
So where do Democrats go from here? They’ve already unilaterally disarmed in several key states for this redistricting cycle, and as a result, they could be out of power in certain states and the House for years to come.
So over the next decade, they have a decision to make. Do they become the first major party to forsake gerrymandering, and hope voters reward them for that? Or do they come to the conclusion, in the words of Raskin, that the only way to win is to gerrymander as much as the other side does?