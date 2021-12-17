Vaccines were, in a way, the inheritor of the sentiment behind “flatten the curve.” The idea there was that people could take steps (staying at home more, social distancing) that would help the community broadly (by not overwhelming hospitals). Vaccines do something similar, asking people who may be at low risk to get a shot in order to reduce the likelihood that they’ll get infected and, therefore, to spread it to others. But with the intense focus on vaccines that has followed the deep politicization of the pandemic, that argument has often been explicitly rejected. Polling shows that those who aren’t vaccinated and Republicans (groups with a lot of overlap) see vaccination more as a personal choice than a social responsibility.