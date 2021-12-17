There was one idea, though, that we might have abandoned too quickly. That was the idea of “flattening the curve,” reducing exposure to the virus in order to limit the number of people who fell ill and, by extension, who needed to be hospitalized. If 9 percent of those age 60 and older needed to be hospitalized, having only 10,000 people in that age range get infected versus 1 million meant 89,000 fewer people in the hospital. And fewer people in the hospital meant not only fewer people dying from covid-19 but less risk that hospitals would be unable to care for other, non-covid patients. That was the argument: stay healthy, keep the hospitals from being overloaded.
It made sense, particularly in those first few weeks when we didn’t know how bad things would get. In New York City, some hospitals were overwhelmed, but the initial wave soon passed. And with it went the idea of flattening the curve. Search interest in the term plateaued at the end of May 2020 and then basically stopped after that August.
What happened after that? Well, we saw multiple additional waves of infections, surges that did, in fact, occasionally overwhelm hospitals. More importantly, we saw an increase in rhetoric that specifically rejected the idea of avoiding infection. Members of the Trump administration advocated that the virus just be allowed to spread in order to get to herd immunity; President Donald Trump himself embraced Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who promoted widespread infection in Fox News interviews.
The emergence of the hypercontagious omicron variant combined with some initial reports suggesting that it may be less dangerous than the original variant — reports that have been disputed — have reintroduced the idea that containment measures be loosened to allow it to spread. On Fox News this week, Nicole Saphier, also a radiologist, argued that “it is time to move forward and allow this mild infection to circulate so we can continue to build that hybrid immunity,” meaning both immunity obtained through vaccination and through infection.
This is a risky bet.
Again, we’ve seen that increases in coronavirus infections have, in fact, strained intensive care units since the pandemic began. In the 20 states that have seen the most cases, there’s a consistent pattern: Days in which a higher percentage of ICU beds held patients being treated for covid-19 were days in which ICUs were closer to capacity. That is nothing if not intuitive, of course; someone sick with covid is necessarily going to increase the percentage of beds in use. But covid-19 is more preventable than other medical issues that might spur the need to be admitted to the ICU — particularly with vaccines available that greatly reduce the chance of serious illness.
Vaccines were, in a way, the inheritor of the sentiment behind “flatten the curve.” The idea there was that people could take steps (staying at home more, social distancing) that would help the community broadly (by not overwhelming hospitals). Vaccines do something similar, asking people who may be at low risk to get a shot in order to reduce the likelihood that they’ll get infected and, therefore, to spread it to others. But with the intense focus on vaccines that has followed the deep politicization of the pandemic, that argument has often been explicitly rejected. Polling shows that those who aren’t vaccinated and Republicans (groups with a lot of overlap) see vaccination more as a personal choice than a social responsibility.
The arrival of omicron as winter nears has led to a surge in new cases around the globe and in the United States, including in better-vaccinated states. Even if the rate of hospitalization is significantly lower than previous variants (for which there is some evidence), a small percentage of a big number can be a big number. And then we again run the risk of overwhelming hospitals and thereby putting even those at little risk from the virus at risk of more limited health-care options.
So maybe it’s time to revive “flatten the curve.” Maybe emphasizing that the rampant spread of the virus means a strain on hospitals — and, crucially, on health-care workers — will serve as an incentive for people to take steps like masking that would prevent their mild infection from spreading to other people.
We were wrong about Purell. But we were right that flooding hospitals with preventable illness was not helpful.