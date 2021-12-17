Again, we’ve seen that increases in coronavirus infections have, in fact, strained intensive care units since the pandemic began. In the 20 states that have seen the most cases, there’s a consistent pattern: Days in which a higher percentage of ICU beds held patients being treated for covid-19 were days in which ICUs were closer to capacity. That is nothing if not intuitive, of course; someone sick with covid is necessarily going to increase the percentage of beds in use. But covid-19 is more preventable than other medical issues that might spur the need to be admitted to the ICU — particularly with vaccines available that greatly reduce the chance of serious illness.