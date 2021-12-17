We’ll get to that in a second. First, we need to point out the shoddiness of the official’s second sentence: The administration has not done everything it can do. Booster vaccinations are strongly encouraged — but hard to obtain in many parts of the country. At-home test kits are scarce, with the White House press secretary mocking the idea that the government should make them more readily available even as omicron loomed. The Trump administration floated the idea of providing high-quality masks to American households; the Biden administration hasn’t done anything equivalent. Health departments are reporting difficulty obtaining high-quality PCR test material, even as the full wave hasn’t hit.