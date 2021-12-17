The prompt for the comment was the new surge in reported cases that has accompanied the increased spread of the virus’s omicron variant — as well as the increase in holiday celebrations and indoor activity that’s come with colder weather. The official’s resignation to the next few months being dire was understandable, given the patterns we’re seeing, as was the description of there being something “broken” in how the country has approached the pandemic since vaccines became widely available.
We’ll get to that in a second. First, we need to point out the shoddiness of the official’s second sentence: The administration has not done everything it can do. Booster vaccinations are strongly encouraged — but hard to obtain in many parts of the country. At-home test kits are scarce, with the White House press secretary mocking the idea that the government should make them more readily available even as omicron loomed. The Trump administration floated the idea of providing high-quality masks to American households; the Biden administration hasn’t done anything equivalent. Health departments are reporting difficulty obtaining high-quality PCR test material, even as the full wave hasn’t hit.
Where that official was right about the government having reached the limits of its abilities is in persuasion. What’s broken in the country is that there’s deep polarization in views of the pandemic between those who see it as a public-health crisis demanding precautionary measures and those who don’t. That polarization overlaps heavily with politics, a function in part of former president Donald Trump’s broader strategy related to the virus as he sought reelection: pretend it was not a big deal.
On Friday, the House Oversight Committee released an analysis of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, determining that his team undertook “deliberate efforts to undermine the nation’s coronavirus response for political purposes.” This is not a surprising finding, given Trump’s public comments. But it’s also inextricable from where the pandemic stands at the moment.
Also on Friday morning, CNN published new polling data conducted by SSRS. It reveals the breadth of that divide in views of the pandemic and how the divide overlaps with Americans’ vaccination status.
For example, most Americans feel as though it’s still necessary to take extra precautions to limit the spread of the virus and the risk of infections. Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, three-quarters think that’s necessary. Among Republicans and Republican leaners, two-thirds think that we can return to the way life was pre-pandemic. Similarly, two-thirds of those who haven’t been vaccinated feel as though life can return to normal; two-thirds of those who have received booster shots think precautions are still necessary.
This gap isn’t new either, but it’s still mind-boggling, even 22 months in. The people at most risk are the least concerned, and vice versa. This is why they’re at risk, of course, because they aren’t concerned. And some part of that group, certainly, isn’t concerned because of the political messaging they’ve heard. Only 27 percent of Republicans and leaners report getting a booster dose according to the CNN poll; 34 percent haven’t gotten any vaccine dose. Thirty-one percent say they won’t. Among Democrats and leaners, 45 percent have gotten a booster dose already.
So we see the breaks in public opinion. Most Democrats and vaccinated people think preventive measures and efforts to boost vaccination are warranted; most Republicans and unvaccinated people don’t.
As the holidays loom, most of the vaccinated are considering the pandemic when making holiday plans. The unvaccinated aren’t.
CNN asked a question getting specifically at the point being made by the official. If one reads the shrug about the government having reached the limit of its abilities as being centered on the push for vaccinations, the comment is accurate. Most Republicans and unvaccinated people think that the government doesn’t have the power to limit the spread of the virus — an interesting position given the rejection of mask and vaccine requirements.
The group that doesn’t want the government to do anything also thinks the government can’t do anything.
What we’ve seen since the wave of new infections spurred by the delta variant this summer is that it’s more-Republican counties that have been harder hit by the pandemic. What’s more, it’s Trump-voting counties with lower vaccination rates even relative to other Trump-voting counties where cases and deaths have been worst. The third of Trump-voting counties with the highest vaccination rates (relative to other Trump-voting counties) have seen higher new-case counts per resident than the third of Biden-voting counties with the lowest vaccination rates (compared to other Biden counties).
The surge in new cases at the beginning of the month hit across the board, though it’s the most-vaccinated Trump-voting counties that are seeing the highest per capita rates of infection.
It’s that second graph, though, that gets at the official’s point. We know from abundant evidence that the vaccines are effective at removing nearly all of the risk of serious illness and death from contracting covid-19. Yet one-fifth of Americans still tell CNN that they won’t get a dose — most of them Republicans.
Biden can ramp up testing availability and distribute high-quality masks. What’s broken is that he can’t convince a large segment of the public to use them.