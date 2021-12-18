When I last spoke to Tesfa (whose name has been changed to protect his identity), he was on the outskirts of Aykel town, trying to rebuild his family home. His was one of many homes that were burned to the ground by the Amhara Special Forces and local Fano militia during an attack on April 13. “My family went to hide in [the] countryside. We stayed for two weeks because there was no food. But town is not safe either,” he said. “On September 1-2 there was another attack and the government is putting Qement in prison. They say we are junta [the government’s term for the TPLF].”