Aside from a few speeches here or there, the Senate has not had a real debate about its rules for many years, which some Democrats believe is painfully ironic given how much they complain about this issue. That’s why some Democrats are pushing leadership to devote floor time next month to a fulsome debate about different proposals to reshape how the Senate conducts business, a process that would probably end in a deadlock but at least compel each side to offer some proposals and formally debate their merits.