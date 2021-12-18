10. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: One of the youngest members of Congress, the New York Democrat turns 35 — the required age to be president — in October 2024, shortly before the election. It still might be quite early, but few have shown a knack for rallying the grass roots like she has, and there could be something of an opening on the party’s left flank (for reasons we’ll get to later). Early polling also has her as one of the few people registering any significant amount of support when her name is offered. She has thus far declined a rumored primary challenged to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), and it’s not clear when some other kind or promotion might open up.