The confirmation in November of Robinson, a former Vermont Supreme Court judge, flipped the balance on the New York-based appeals court, shifting to a majority nominated by Democratic presidents. On the Pennsylvania-based 3rd Circuit, because of recent retirement announcements, Biden also has an opening to change the dynamics of a bench that is evenly divided, with seven judges nominated by Republican presidents and seven by Democrats. That matters because the appeals courts typically review cases sitting with three judges, but also vote as a full court on whether to rehear certain cases.