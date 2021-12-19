The lawmaker told his Republican colleagues he tested positive while on a trip to El Salvador in November, according to local media reports, and asked them for guidance in securing monoclonal antibodies, a treatment for covid-19 that has been shown to be effective at preventing severe disease.
Former state lawmaker Luanne Van Werven (R) later in November told the Bellingham Herald that Ericksen was evacuated from El Salvador and was in stable condition at a Florida hospital. No location was provided for his death.
A spokesman for Ericksen told the Herald that month that he was unsure if the state senator was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Ericksen co-sponsored a bill at the beginning of the year to prevent government bodies or employers in Washington from mandating coronavirus vaccines.
The Washington State Senate Republican Caucus also confirmed that Ericksen died on Dec. 17, with Republican Leader John Braun saying in a statement, “Doug could be larger than life and our caucus will miss him greatly. He was passionate about his duties as a member of the Legislature and dedicated to his constituents.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), whom Ericksen called on to resign over pandemic restrictions, issued a statement on behalf of himself and his wife, Trudi Inslee. “Trudi and I send our deep condolences to Doug’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts are with them," the governor said.
Ericksen was an early supporter of former president Donald Trump and briefly worked for his administration on the Environmental Protection Agency’s transition team.
He served six terms in the state House of Representatives and was elected to the state Senate in 2010, where he was the ranking member on the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.