The play here is obvious. For many on the political right — particularly on the loudest part of the right-wing fringe — the vaccine is viewed through a largely partisan lens, an effort by the government to force compliance. That’s one of the more charitable assessments, with others wandering further into the shadowy realm of conspiracy theory. So Palin (looking for applause) and DeSantis (looking for votes) play to that group, one that has outsize influence in Republican politics and conservative media. Most Republicans have been vaccinated by now, but most of the unvaccinated are Republicans.
For months, the course of the pandemic has been steered by the unvaccinated. Tens of thousands of people have died preventable deaths after rejecting the vaccines; some multiple more has wound up seriously ill after declining to get a vaccine dose. For President Biden, this is a multilayered problem. Eager to contain the worst effects of the virus, he is left trying to change the behavior of those least likely to listen to him.
On Friday, Biden’s pandemic response coordinator, Jeff Zients, offered an unusually blunt warning for that group.
“For the unvaccinated,” he said in teleconference, “you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.”
The comment spurred a lot of vocal outrage, as might be expected. But Zients was not incorrect. It is the unvaccinated — particularly older unvaccinated people — who face the most risk from the virus as the omicron variant rips through the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its data on the rates of infection and death by vaccination status. Across the board, the rate of infection for the unvaccinated is far higher than for the vaccinated. Early data from the rollout of booster doses shows that the boosted are less likely still to get infected.
More to Zients’s point, the virus has always been far more dangerous for older Americans. For those who remain unvaccinated, the difference is staggering. Vaccination doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of death, but it lowers it significantly. An unvaccinated person age 50 to 65 was about as likely to die from the virus in mid-October as a vaccinated person in the over-80 group that has been ravaged by the virus.
At the moment, though, a lot of Americans in the older age group have rejected vaccination. It’s hard to know exactly how many, both because data on vaccination is spotty and because counts of the over-65 population are out-of-date. But we do know that more people are at risk in places that voted more heavily for Donald Trump in last year’s election.
If we compare the CDC’s data on the percentage of the elderly population that’s fully vaccinated — that is, has received two doses of a vaccine — with an estimate of the size of that population by county based on 2020 population estimates, we see that vaccination rates drop off as counties become more heavily Republican. We also see that the county-level data are all over the place, with some places reporting vaccination rates of seniors well over their likely senior populations.
These data exclude counties for which there is no 2020 vote data (like Alaska) or no vaccination data (like less populous ones in California). But the decline is clear.
If we group counties into buckets of 20-percentage-point margins in the presidential race, it’s even more obvious.
Of course, there are a lot more not-fully-vaccinated seniors in Los Angeles County than some small county in rural Kansas. But it’s likely that there are more unvaccinated seniors in Trump-voting counties than Biden-voting ones. My imperfect estimate is that a bit under 89 percent of seniors in Biden counties are fully vaccinated, compared to 83 percent in Trump ones. Even accounting for the smaller population in those Trump-voting places, that leads to a majority of unvaccinated seniors living in places that voted against Biden a year ago. And, of course, those aged 50 and up were the only age group to support Trump over Biden in that contest.
This isn’t just about the unvaccinated being at greater risk of infection, which is true. It is about unvaccinated older people being more at risk, too — people who disproportionately live in more-Republican parts of the country.
The irony is that Trump has at times encouraged vaccination, though often while later constraining his advocacy in the mold of DeSantis. On Monday morning, for example, the world learned that he has received a booster dose.
Many Republicans, though, indicated earlier this year that they did not know he had gotten vaccinated in the first place.
Nothing Biden has said has convinced millions of Americans that it’s worth getting vaccinated. Zients’s comments aren’t likely to convince many, either, in part because many people will never see them. But they do help cast Palin’s comments in a more useful light: For thousands of Americans, their choice not to be vaccinated will, in fact, lead to dead bodies.