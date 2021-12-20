The play here is obvious. For many on the political right — particularly on the loudest part of the right-wing fringe — the vaccine is viewed through a largely partisan lens, an effort by the government to force compliance. That’s one of the more charitable assessments, with others wandering further into the shadowy realm of conspiracy theory. So Palin (looking for applause) and DeSantis (looking for votes) play to that group, one that has outsize influence in Republican politics and conservative media. Most Republicans have been vaccinated by now, but most of the unvaccinated are Republicans.