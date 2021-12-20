Our research looks closely at the case of Kosovo, where the United States has had unparalleled influence over the past two decades, without having to fight an insurgency. By focusing on short-term priorities like stability, we argue, U.S. policymakers cultivated close ties with politicians implicated in corruption as well as wartime and post-war human rights abuses. Meanwhile, Kosovo’s standing in the annual Transparency International corruption perceptions index has declined in recent years. U.S. policy notwithstanding, Kosovo’s compromised “old guard” political class was replaced this year by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, a reformist who ran on an anti-corruption platform.