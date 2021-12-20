The problem is that there are a lot of non-progressive Democrats. The party isn’t like the GOP; it’s as much a mix ideologically as it is racially. Gallup’s polling has shown an increase in the density of self-identified liberals within the Democratic Party over time, but only about half of Democrats use that term to describe themselves. One-in-8 describe themselves as conservative! In the Republican Party, by contrast, about three-quarters identify as conservative and only 4 percent as liberal.
Call someone a RINO and you’re saying they’re not conservative enough. Call someone a DINO and you’re saying … what? Ergo: PINO, clunkier but actually getting the point across.
It’s useful to consider this in the moment given Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) newly declared opposition to President Biden’s spending plan. Over the weekend, Manchin formally announced his opposition to the “Build Back Better” proposal (BBB) that his party had been negotiating — mostly with him — for the past several months. Speaking to a local West Virginia reporter on Monday morning, Manchin pointed to the fact that the party is a lot less liberal than some might assume.
“I think I still represent the centrist, moderate wing of the Democratic Party,” he said, assuming for himself the mantle of all of those in his party who aren’t hard-left progressives.
There are a lot of ways in which one could interpret or challenge that framing. For example, polling has regularly shown broad support for elements of the Biden plan, suggesting that presenting the proposal as unacceptably liberal misreads the electorate’s view. Another point of consideration is that Manchin’s private opposition reportedly stems in part from concerns about how the recipients of government aid will spend the money, a position that would have been moderate in 1993 but has now slipped a bit further to the right.
The most consistently useful way in which to consider Manchin, of course, is that he is an outlier within his party. He represents a deep-red state and holds political views that are in fact much less liberal than his colleagues in the Senate. VoteView assigns members of Congress scores on a liberal-to-conservative spectrum that’s largely centered on government spending. Manchin is to the left of Senate Republicans on that measure, but closer to the middle than any of his peers.
Manchin’s opposition to BBB overlaps with the post-election fight the party saw over the response to last year’s Black Lives Matter protests. Some White Democrats representing purple or red districts criticized activists who’d promoted the idea of defunding police departments as elevating an idea more resonant in diverse deep-blue cities than in places like the one Manchin represents. I spoke to Marquette University’s Julia Azari earlier this year and she framed positions like Manchin’s in a similar way but on a different axis.
“There’s one argument that the Democrats’ internal issues right now seem much smaller than, say, when you had like Strom Thurmond and Hubert Humphrey in the same party,” Azari told me, referring to the segregationist South Carolina senator and the liberal Minnesotan. “I am sympathetic to that argument and I spent a lot of time in that era in my work. Obviously, these are really different. But on the other hand, you actually still had politicians who were all working under the assumption that the Democrats would be this patchwork coalition and that this was fundamentally a kind of transactional party.”
“So I think in some ways, you still had a number of politicians during that period who had really disparate views, but that they were okay with that,” she continued. “Now, even though the substantive differences on policy are smaller, this orientation about what politics is for is different.” She positioned this as the difference between the “Sanders and Clinton wings” of the party, referring to the 2016 presidential primary contest between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
“The struggle between a kind of patchwork and transactional party and a kind of nationalized ideological force is not new,” she pointed out, tying it back to the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt. But Sanders brought back the idea that the party “could be a real outgrowth of kind of left social movements that fundamentally challenged the status quo.”
That, to a large extent, is what Manchin is standing against. His invocations of BBB’s cost reflect not only a traditional moderate argument but also a skepticism about the left’s assertions about what the government can and should do.
It’s also useful to note that Manchin’s moderate ideology does mirror a big chunk of his party’s — but that his base doesn’t overlap entirely neatly with the pool of Democratic moderates. In essence, there are three groups within the party. One is Whites with college degrees, a quarter of the party and the most robustly liberal. Then there are Whites without degrees, the heart of Manchin’s part of the party and a group that’s much more likely to identify as moderate. It’s about a quarter of the party, too. And, finally, there are non-White Democrats, a group that’s also more moderate than the college-educated Whites.
At this point, we get into some trickiness about what “liberal” means. Some of those Democrats who identify as moderate aren’t saying that they don’t think the government should spend heavily on bolstering low-income Americans but, instead, that they hold less liberal positions on social issues. “Liberal” and “moderate” are often their own sort of aspirational descriptors and not necessarily ones that describe a concrete package of policies.
So Manchin’s opposition to BBB is rooted in a conservative view of the role of government and he’s using the umbrella of the party’s large non-liberal base to do so. Black Democrats are more likely to identify as moderate and less likely to identify as liberal than White Democrats without degrees, but they’re also more likely than White Democrats to support greater spending on welfare programs, according to the 2018 General Social Survey. Is that the category of moderate Manchin represents?
What isn’t clear after this weekend is whether Manchin’s objections are final or if the party can still come up with a deal that he might support. His statement is a reminder, though, that it’s the party’s middle, not its left, that’s blocking Biden. It’s also a reminder that the big-tent Democratic Party that’s home to a range of racial and ethnic identities is also home to a range of ideologies. A Democrat in name only is, in essence, just a Republican.