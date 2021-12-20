“There’s one argument that the Democrats’ internal issues right now seem much smaller than, say, when you had like Strom Thurmond and Hubert Humphrey in the same party,” Azari told me, referring to the segregationist South Carolina senator and the liberal Minnesotan. “I am sympathetic to that argument and I spent a lot of time in that era in my work. Obviously, these are really different. But on the other hand, you actually still had politicians who were all working under the assumption that the Democrats would be this patchwork coalition and that this was fundamentally a kind of transactional party.”