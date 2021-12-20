The lengthy, detailed statement effectively accused Manchin of not being an honest partner in the process. It was joined in by other Democrats excoriating Manchin in much the same terms. Some echoed Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) weird talking point suggesting it was unthinkable that one Democratic senator could stand in their way. Liberal U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) declared Manchin to have “betrayed his commitment” to the American people. Even the often-diplomatic Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said Manchin’s move was “a sharp departure from what he was saying to many of his colleagues and to the president, just this week.”