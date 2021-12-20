Moreover, a 2017 government report estimated that about 29 percent of the funds spent on the Afghan security forces between 2005 and 2016 went to equipment and transportation. In theory, that means as much as $24 billion of equipment was given to the Afghans. But given the passage of time, some of this equipment may be obsolete or have been destroyed — or soon may not be usable, given the shortage of maintenance crews. (Note: This was the most popular article in The Fact Checker’s 14-year history.)