Trump saying this is particularly important given the current natural-immunity push on the right; Trump was infected with the coronavirus in October 2020. Since then, he got the vaccine and a booster.
But for a moment in August, the Trump was goaded into seriously questioning the same booster he now says he has gotten.
Trump said early in the interview with ally Maria Bartiromo that people should get the vaccine — in arguably stronger terms than he had before.
“I recommend that people take it,” he said, before stressing that people should have the choice.
Trump added: “Now one thing: When you have the vaccine, people that do — and it’s a very small number relatively, but people that do get it — get better much quicker. And it’s very important to know. They don’t get nearly as sick, and they get better. [Sen.] Lindsey Graham is an example. He said, if I didn’t have this vaccine, I would have died.”
“So once you get the vaccine, you get better,” Trump added.
Bartiromo, though, quickly took the conversation back to boosters, after Trump initially ignored her question about whether he would get one. And she helpfully suggested that maybe his answer on boosters might be different.
“It’s a great point,” she said, “but I still come back to the idea — I still come back to the idea of a booster shot. I mean, yes, you are right, the vaccines work — ”
The clear subtext: I mean, the vaccines work, but what about this other thing?
Trump took the cue. He quickly suggested that maybe — just maybe — the boosters were actually a “moneymaking operation for Pfizer.”
“Think of the money involved,” he said, adding: “The whole thing is just crazy. It doesn’t — you wouldn’t think you would need a booster. You know, when these first came out, they were good for life.”
That idea that the vaccines were “good for life” was never assumed to be true, but the fact that Trump was talking in these terms furthered the cause of vaccine skepticism. And he very much seemed to be giving Bartiromo the kind of answer that she wanted.
Trump’s disclosure Sunday that he got the booster reinforces that even this man who declined to initially tell people to get vaccinated, who got a natural infection, and who questioned the push for boosters has now gotten one himself. That’s arguably the biggest point — that this paragon of a Republican Party that remains so vaccine-resistant has taken the next step, despite his personal skepticism.
But the big point, when it comes to how that broader skepticism became what it is today, is how Trump was pulled into saying what he did in August. Here was a guy asked about the booster and who hailed the benefits of the vaccines in response. But that wasn’t the answer that was desired. And Trump, mindful of catering to his base, obliged with a highly conspiratorial message that maybe the boosters were just a Big Pharma money-grab.
To Trump’s credit, he has — however infrequently and delayed — continued to point to the benefits of vaccination and now boosters. He has done so even as other prominent conservatives have wagered that dancing around their booster status (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis) or vaccination status (Tucker Carlson) or hailing their unvaccinated status (Sarah Palin) is the way to go.
He also did so even after getting booed for it, which happened at a rally shortly after his Bartiromo interview. That shouldn’t get lost in all of this, and it continues to be a wonder someone hasn’t bankrolled a TV ad playing Trump’s repeated comments endorsing vaccination.
But the larger procedural point is why Trump, in delivering his comments, again got jeered by the O’Reilly audience. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump said in response, assuring: “It’s a very tiny group over there.”
While it might be a tiny group that is bold enough to jeer their hero, it’s hardly a tiny group that is feeding them what they and others who are vaccine-reluctant want to hear — often relying upon the kind of innuendo Trump was convinced to traffic in back in August.