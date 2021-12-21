For months, the country has been in this liminal space between broad immunity to the virus and complete vulnerability. Millions of Americans are protected against the virus through immunization (and, in some cases, prior infection), but not enough to slow the spread. Because those most likely to be infected are unvaccinated, and because the unvaccinated are less likely to take precautions against infection, and because vaccination rates overlap with politics and politics overlaps with communities, it suggests that the only thing that might be different in this wave is the virus itself.