Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) actions have also come under a microscope. A partisan warrior if there ever was one, he often speaks quickly and forcefully at hearings. But he offered a rather odd and awkward response this summer to questions about his conversations with Trump on Jan. 6. He said he didn’t recall whether he spoke with Trump before, during or after the riot. It was later reported that they had spoken on multiple occasions and that Jordan had, in fact, pleaded with Trump to call off his supporters during the riot — a conversation that it’s somewhat difficult to believe Jordan wouldn’t have recalled.