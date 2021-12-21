On Friday, we analyzed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) sudden legitimization of the House Jan. 6 committee (which other Republicans have derided as a partisan witch hunt). McConnell’s response suggests he sees something potentially significant coming out of it that wouldn’t exactly reflect well on at least certain members of his party, as evidence continues to build.
It’s too early to say how much that has driven such a response. But what has become clear is that plenty of people want no part of being on the record as involved in the events surrounding the day.
The latest revelation comes via Politico’s Kyle Cheney. He reported Saturday that, in a new filing, Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander’s legal team states he testified to the committee to contacts with GOP congressmen — congressmen who have denied contacts to varying extents.
According to the filing, Alexander “testified that he spoke to Rep. [Andy] Biggs in person and never by phone, to the best of his recollection.”
When Alexander made claims of working with Biggs (R-Ariz.) in a later-deleted video shortly after Jan. 6, Biggs’s spokesman issued a pretty broad denial: “Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest.”
Biggs’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.
Biggs had also recorded a video that Alexander played at a rally in the weeks before Jan. 6. Biggs’s office said back then that he recorded it at the behest of Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.), and it wasn’t the result of working with Alexander.
In the same filing, Alexander’s lawyers also say Alexander “testified that he had phone conversations with Rep. [Mo] Brooks’ staff about a ‘Dear Colleague’ letter and how his activists could be helpful.” It added: “Mr. Alexander believes he exchanged a text message with Rep. Brooks, contents which he provided to the Committee.”
Brooks’s office back in January said the Alabama Republican “has no recollection of ever communicating in any way with whoever Ali Alexander is.” But in a response to Politico, it acknowledged receiving a text from someone who said they were Alexander.
“Outside of this possible text message with someone who claimed to be ‘Ali Alexander,’ Congressman Brooks has no recollection of any other communications involving Congressman Brooks and someone claiming to be ‘Ali Alexander,’ ” it said, “and, after a search involving cell phone records and emails, Congressman Brooks has found no communications that purport to involve Congressman Brooks and anyone claiming to be ‘Ali Alexander.’ ”
Another lawmaker whose office has been tied to planning the Jan. 6 rally but has distanced herself is Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).
Another Jan. 6 rally organizer told Rolling Stone in October, “We would talk to Boebert’s team, [Rep. Madison] Cawthorn’s [R-N.C.] team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back.” The organizers cited in that piece have since revealed their identities as Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence, and they’re cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.
Boebert issued a statement at the time denying personal involvement — while not necessarily ruling out staff involvement.
“Let me be clear,” Boebert said. “I had no role in the planning or execution of any event that took place at the Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. With the help of my staff, I accepted an invitation to speak at one event, but ultimately I did not speak at any events on Jan. 6.”
Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) actions have also come under a microscope. A partisan warrior if there ever was one, he often speaks quickly and forcefully at hearings. But he offered a rather odd and awkward response this summer to questions about his conversations with Trump on Jan. 6. He said he didn’t recall whether he spoke with Trump before, during or after the riot. It was later reported that they had spoken on multiple occasions and that Jordan had, in fact, pleaded with Trump to call off his supporters during the riot — a conversation that it’s somewhat difficult to believe Jordan wouldn’t have recalled.
We’ve also learned in the past week that the day before Jan. 6, Jordan sent Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, a theory for how the election could be overturned that day. Jordan has emphasized that he was merely forwarding a former Bush administration official’s theory.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also spoke with Trump during the riot. In a phone call, Trump told McCarthy, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” according to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.). But McCarthy has declined to detail the call further. And while he initially suggested Trump should be censured for his delayed response, McCarthy has since moved on, fighting the creation of the Jan. 6 investigation and even suggesting, in the same interview linked above, that Trump responded appropriately.
Exactly what happened in each of these circumstances is still being pieced together, but the committee is clearly focusing on the actions of lawmakers. (On Monday, we learned that another lawmaker, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, is of particular interest, with the committee asking him to provide records related to an effort to install a Trump loyalist who pushed voter-fraud claims as attorney general.) Alexander, in particular, is a witness worth skepticism, given his history. But his lawyers say in a court filing that he testified to this effect, which involves penalties for false statements.
And the thrust of virtually all of this — and plenty more — is that these folks recognize this is not exactly something you want to be associated with. The degree to which they and/or their staff were, despite their public explanations, is an increasingly important subplot in the investigation.