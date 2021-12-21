The Islamic regime wanted a new generation that would be loyal to the Islamic republic — and this effort produced a population boom, though these Iranians are now among those most disenchanted with the regime. In the 1970s, Iran’s crude birthrate (CBR) averaged about 40 births per 1,000 people. Within the first three years of the Islamic republic, this number shot up to 50 births per 1,000 people and then reached a height of 60 in 1984. Iran called those born during this period “Children of the Revolution” and believed this generation would help transform the nation.