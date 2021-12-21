It’s easy to see why people aren’t attracted to trucking. Just-in-time logistics contribute to poor working conditions, in which the efficient movement of goods the moment they’re ready can keep drivers idle and waiting hours for products to be packaged. Because many of these drivers are treated as independent contractors rather than full-time employees, they are not paid for the time they have to spend waiting for loads. Even though drivers are more productive than ever, they are paid about 40 percent less than they were 40 years ago, and often need to go into debt to rent or buy their own trucks. The annual turnover rate for truckers driving for larger companies is now 92 percent, meaning that fewer than 1 in 10 people driving will still be driving for the same firm next year.